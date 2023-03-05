Mazda North American Operations reported the best-ever February in the United States with 30,639 car sales, which is nearly 9 percent more than a year ago. Also, the year-to-date result is positive at 53,606 (up 9 percent year-over-year).

However, the newly introduced, 2023 model year Mazda MX-30 does not appear to be as successful.

According to Mazda, in February, only two MX-30 were sold in the US, after nine in January. Well, a year ago the results were at least in the two-digit area (respectively 33 and 46).

Mazda MX-30 sales in the US - February 2023

We can only guess that these weird numbers are caused by either a limited supply of the new MX-30 or weak demand (especially since the car is not eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit). Let's recall that the base price starts at $34,110 (plus a $1,275 destination charge) and the EPA combined range is only 100 miles.

Mazda does not offer a long-range electric car and its representatives even said that such EVs aren't sustainable, but the short-range EVs are not selling. So what would be the solution? Sticking to internal combustion engines?

In January, the company introduced in Europe the Mazda MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV plug-in hybrid (series hybrid with a 17.8-kilowatt-hour battery and recharging capability). It will be very interesting to see whether the hybrid MX-30 will make any splash in Europe later this year (this version is not available in North America - although there is a possibility, according to the latest reports).

Well, the stats are ruthless - 516 Mazda MX-30s sold over 18 months in the US (actually only in California).

Hopefully, Mazda will improve its electrification efforts in the future, but it might take some time. The new plan says that there will be more BEVs around 2028-2030.