JD Power just released the results of its 2023 US Electric Vehicle Experience (EVX) Ownership Study, and as you can see, there are newer players at the top. Despite Rivian's obvious struggles as a startup electric automaker, its R1T electric truck is wowing owners. Interestingly, the Cooper SE, while having less driving range than all rivals, is now the mass-market favorite in the study.

The Rivian R1T grabbed the highest overall score in JD Power's most recent EVX study, at an impressive 794 points out of 1,000. The electric pickup truck was named the winner among premium EVs in the US for 2023. Tesla was the winner of the first- and second-place positions in the premium segment in both 2021 and 2022, and the Tesla Model 3 took second to the R1T this year, with a score of 759.

The Tesla Model Y landed in the third-place position, with a score just shy of the Model 3's. With the premium segment average coming in at 756, both the Rivian R1T and Tesla Model 3 beat it, though the Model Y fell just below.

JD Power considered 10 mass-market EVs in its study. The Mini Copper SE (Electric Hardtop) was the clear mass-market leader, with a score of 782 out of 1,000. While we can't officially compare the premium and mass-market segments, you can see that the Cooper has the second-highest overall score, putting it just behind the R1T and ahead of Tesla's premium contenders when considering all 15 EVs as a whole.

That said, in its own segment, the Cooper Electric outscored the second-place Kia EV6 by a praiseworthy 20 points. The Kia Niro EV was the mass-market leader for 2021 and 2022.

The mass-market segment average was 730 out of 1,000, and many EVs were able to exceed it, including the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Volkswagen ID.4, and Kia Niro EV.

The aging Nissan Leaf earned the lowest score among all vehicles in the study, at 698. The Chevrolet Bolt EV and newer Bolt EUV both scored among the lowest as well, and both also still ride on an aging platform.

It's interesting to see that the Ford F-150 Lightning also came in below the mass-market average, though it isn't so much a futuristic and purpose-built EV like most of the newer options. Instead, it's very similar to that gas-powered F-150, aside from its fully electric powertrain. Thankfully, Ford has big plans to change that in the future.

