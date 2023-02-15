Volkswagen posted a 27-second video teaser of something that's “coming soon,” without giving any other hint as to what it may be.

However, we have eyes and we can make some assumptions about what the German brand is preparing, based on the short sequences that can be seen in the video embedded below.

For starters, the video tells you to turn the sound on, which turns out to be a bit of a trick because you can't really hear anything except the sound of the beefy-looking tires going over frozen snow, plus what seems to be the noise made by an internal combustion engine running at idle, which might indicate it's a plug-in hybrid.

Then, there's the evident presence of the Volkswagen logo on the wheels, which takes the upcoming Scout of the picture, but all hope is not lost for off-roading enthusiasts because VW officials recently said they're considering a pickup truck for the American market, which will be either all-electric or a plug-in hybrid.

Another hint in the video is rear-wheel steering, which is increasingly present on off-roaders like the GMC Hummer EV and the upcoming Tesla Cybertruck.

With all this being said, however, it might just be the teaser for the facelifted Touareg, which turns five this year, meaning a mid-cycle refresh is on its way. Also, the Touareg currently has a plug-in hybrid variant that uses a 3.0-liter gasoline V6, a 100 kW electric motor, and a 14.1 kWh battery.

We'll just have to wait and see what the German carmaker hides under the cover of darkness, but with an undisclosed reveal date, it's hard to predict when this will happen.

In any case, we'd love to know what your theories are, so check out the Twitter video above and let us know what you think in the comments section below.