Tesla has been taking various steps across the globe to open its Supercharger network to EVs from all brands, and it plans to carry out such plans in the US. Now, with the support of the Biden Administration, Tesla aims to more than double the size of the far-reaching and reliable DC Fast Charging network while making it available to all EV owners.

Tesla's vehicles have their own proprietary connector in the US, so the company needed to come up with a logical solution that will allow its Superchargers to be fitted with CCS connectors for other EVs. We've already seen and shared some examples of Tesla's "Magic Dock," which is assumed to be the solution.

That said, it will be time-consuming and expensive for Tesla to open the network, and it hasn't been offered help by other automakers, at least not as far as we know. For this reason, having the help and financial support of the US government could be the key to making the plans a reality, and sooner rather than later. In addition, it should prove to be a big win for both sides.

When Tesla opens its fast-charging network to EVs from all brands, the company will become eligible for the massive amounts of funding the US government has earmarked for charging infrastructure. According to The White House, Tesla has already agreed to open a portion of the Supercharger network in the States, though it has until the end of 2024 to move forward. In the meantime, Tesla will work to increase the size of the network by more than double.

The official announcement from The White House reads as follows:

"Tesla, for the first time, will open a portion of its U.S. Supercharger and Destination Charger network to non-Tesla EVs, making at least 7,500 chargers available for all EVs by the end of 2024. The open chargers will be distributed across the United States. They will include at least 3,500 new and existing 250 kW Superchargers along highway corridors to expand freedom of travel for all EVs, and Level 2 Destination Charging at locations like hotels and restaurants in urban and rural locations. All EV drivers will be able to access these stations using the Tesla app or website. Additionally, Tesla will more than double its full nationwide network of Superchargers, manufactured in Buffalo, New York."

There was no information in the announcement pertaining to funding. It's assumed Tesla will get a large portion of the funds the government has set aside, but we'll have to wait to learn more.

In the meantime, our friend and colleague John Voelcker (a leading experts on the EV space for many years) put together a highly informative Twitter thread that does a stellar job of breaking everything down and making it clear just how significant this is.