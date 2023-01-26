Peugeot revealed the first ever E-308 and E-308 SW (station wagon) last year, the first of five battery electric models that it plans to add to its range by 2025. The other three have now been confirmed as the E-408, E-3008 and E-5008, although no information regarding their specs was made public.

For the two E-308 models (pictured), we know Peugeot will use a new 156-horsepower front-mounted motor and a 54 kWh battery pack with a usable capacity of 51 kWh. Thanks to these vehicles’ efficient running, they are able go up to 400 kilometers (250 miles) WLTP on one charge. They can’t charge very quickly, only up to 100 kW, but that’s still good for 20 to 80 percent state of charge in 25 minutes.

Gallery: 2023 Peugeot E-308

8 Photos

The other three electric models have yet to be revealed, although Peugeot has already launched the 408 as a mild hybrid sedan. The 408 is the spiritual successor to the successful 407, but unlike its predecessor, which was a low and sleek sedan, the new car could best be described as a fastback on stilts – it’s not quite a crossover, but it sits visibly higher than most regular cars.

We expect the E-408 to borrow the E-308’s powertrain and battery pack without modifications, but given its less efficient body, it will probably not be able to match the hatchback’s stated range. There will be no all-wheel drive option for either the E-308 or the E-408.

Given that the E-3008 and E-5008 (basically the electric, crossover versions of the 308 and 508) will be taller and larger vehicles, Peugeot will give them larger batteries, more power and even dual-motor all-wheel drive. In fact, they will be built on a different platform, STLA Medium.

This will allow the manufacturer to offer the E-3008 with three different powertrain choices, at least one of which will have all-wheel drive. This hasn’t been confirmed for the larger E-5008, but this likely applies to it too.

When Peugeot’s parent company Stellantis detailed its lineup of platforms, it mentioned that STLA Medium could accommodate battery packs between 87 kWh and 104 kWh. This enables the E-3008 to drive up to 700 km (440 miles) WLTP on one charge, according to Peugeot.

The E-5008 isn’t much bigger so it should come close to that, but it will offer an optional third row of seats.

Interestingly, even though Peugeot is boasting that all these new electric vehicles were “born EVs,” three out of five are already available with internal combustion engines. Recently the manufacturer also confirmed the 3008 and 5008 will be available with ICE powertrains with mild hybrid technology.

The E-3008 will be revealed sometime this year, with the E-5008 “following shortly after.”