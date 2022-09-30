Starting next year, the Peugeot e-208 will get a more powerful powertrain that will provide a healthy increase of the driving range as well.

The electric technology offered on the recently announced Peugeot e-308 will also become available on the smaller e-208 in 2023. As a result, the subcompact electric hatchback will deliver 15% more power and 10.5% more range.

More specifically, maximum power will increase from 100 kilowatts (134 horsepower) to 115 kilowatts (154 horsepower) and 260 Newton-meters (192 pound-feet) of torque courtesy of a new electric motor, while a new, more efficient high-voltage battery with a gross capacity of 51 kWh will boost range by 23 miles to 248 miles (400 kilometers) of WLTP range.

The new battery has a usable capacity of 48.1 kWh compared to 46.6 kWh on the current model and operates at 400 volts. Peugeot says efficiency was the priority for the new powertrain, with the e-208 aiming for an average energy consumption of around 12 kWh per 100 km.

In addition to the new powertrain, the optimizations Peugeot made to the e-208 in late 2021 will carry over. Those include a heat pump coupled with a humidity sensor installed on top of the windscreen that maximize the energy efficiency of the heating and air conditioning, class A+ tires that minimize energy loss through friction, and a revised transmission ratio of the gearbox that increases the range on road and motorway journeys.

According to Peugeot, the heat pump and humidity sensor are particularly effective at low outside temperatures, extending range by 24 miles (38 kilometers) in city traffic at temperatures close to 0°C (32°Fahrenheit).

The upgraded Peugeot e-208 will offer two types of onboard chargers: a standard single-phase 7.4 kW charger and an optional three-phase 11 kW charger. As for fast-charging, the e-208 charges its battery from 20 to 80 percent in less than 25 minutes using a 100kW public charging point.

Peugeot will start selling the improved e-208 from 2023 in the UK and mainland Europe, including on the brand’s online sales site, offering a 100% digital experience.