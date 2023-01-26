The Tesla Semi finally arrived, and it sure is a sight to be seen, especially with the artwork on various copies that were purchased by PepsiCo and its snack division, Frito-Lay. Much like nearly all Tesla's vehicles, the Semi debuted and is already being used, though we don't know nearly as much as we arguably should. Thankfully, the folks over at MotorTrend took a trip to secure some additional details.

Tesla tends to keep quiet about many details related to its vehicles, and even certain specs remain unknown. We typically get some images of its EVs, along with various videos, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk and other executives go over the basic pros of the platform. However, specifics are almost always few and far between.

MotorTrend set out to see a Frito-Lay Tesla Semi in the flesh at the company's facility in Modesto, California, to gather as many details as it could about the electric hauler's interior, as well as how the Semi drives and charges. While some of the information the publication learned simply verified what we may have already known or expected, it did come across some new details that you may not yet have heard. Moreover, getting information from actual owners and people who drive the electric truck can prove more compelling than technical slides from Tesla.

Gallery: Tesla Semi new photos

10 Photos

Frito-Lay currently owns 15 new Tesla Semis and uses at least six of them alongside nine other electric vehicles from the likes of BYD and Peterbilt. The company also uses 39 Volvo trucks powered by natural gas.

According to a Tesla rep, the brand's electric Semi cranks out three times more power than the average diesel semi. This all comes from a highway drive motor powering the rear axle and the Model S Plaid's dual-motor system on the middle axle for acceleration. Total horsepower output is likely around 1,050, similar to that of the Plaid. MotorTrend estimates that the torque figure is about the same.

Tesla Semi drivers at PepsiCo told the publication that the Semi has a 1,000-kWh battery pack, which makes sense considering its 500-mile driving range. However, the drivers also noted that during real-world trips, the routes are much shorter than the truck's potential range. A normal trip might be less than 100 miles out plus the return trip.

Since the Tesla Semi can only currently charge at the four special Superchargers located onsite at Frito-Lay, the shorter trips out and back make the most sense for now. MotorTrend writes that the chargers can crank out 750 kW. The folks at Frito-Lay claim they can charge the whole fleet of Tesla Semis from just about empty to a 70% state of charge in around 30 minutes. Charging to 100% would take about 90 minutes, but the 70% charge already offers about 400 miles of range.

Sadly, MotorTrend wasn't allowed to drive the Tesla electric haulers, but one Frito-Lay driver noted that the Semi actually drives like a car. The publication did spend lots of time checking out the cabin, calling it airy and spacious. Even someone six feet tall could walk around upright and stretch out. Outward visibility is exceptional, the side view mirrors are huge and complemented by cameras, and the infotainment displays are easy to see and use.

MotorTrend says the only obvious feature missing from the Tesla Semi, at least for now, is a software suite that's specific to the needs of Frito-Lay's truck drivers. The publication reminds us that Rivian has such a suite for its Amazon drivers, as does BrightDrop for FedEx. Due to the lack of such dedicated software, Frito-Lay drivers currently rely on their Tesla mobile app and a special tablet that comes from PepsiCo.

Follow the source link below to visit MotorTrend's website and see a whole host of real-world images of the Tesla Semi, along with many more specific details.