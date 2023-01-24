The GMC Hummer EV pickup is touted as being extremely capable offroad, with a myriad of features that make it easier for the driver to tackle difficult terrain, like Crabwalk, Extract Mode, and up to 18 camera views projected onto the center console touchscreen.

However, as the YouTube channel TFLoffroad found out, none of the features mentioned above will help you when you’re driving a trail in Moab alone and the car decides it wants a service appointment while descending a slippery rocky slope.

As you can see in the video embedded at the top of this article, the $100,000+ electric truck starts to throw error messages while the driver is trying to navigate a downhill trail. At first, it just says that the one-pedal driving mode is unavailable, but then it completely loses its senses and informs the presenter that “4WD is not available. Schedule service.”

Gallery: 2022 GMC Hummer EV First Drive

40 Photos

It’s the kind of message that nobody ever wants to see when they’re driving on a highway, let alone an offroad track. But it gets worse because the Hummer dies completely and refuses to move, with an error message saying “reduced acceleration, drive with care.”

This isn’t the first time the Hummer died during the YouTube channel’s ownership: on a previous occasion, the EV lost power while going on a busy street, and the guys were able to resuscitate it after disconnecting and reconnecting the 12-volt battery.

Another mishap with TFLoffroad’s Hummer EV had to do with the air suspension which wouldn’t raise the vehicle, which resulted in some minor damage to the rear of the car while driving in Moab.

By the looks of it, it seems that GMC’s flagship all-electric supertruck has some nasty issues that might be fixable with some software updates, but it’s unnerving to see faults like these occur at the worst time possible.

With 1,000 horsepower, a 329-mile range, and a 350-kilowatt peak charge rate, the GMC Hummer EV pickup is one of the most expensive electric vehicles on sale in the United States, with an MSRP of $108,700.