Despite the electric vehicle boom that we've been witnessing over the past few years, EV adoption is still in its early infancy, and that explains why some people are still adjusting to this new reality.

Electric cars are as old as the automobile itself and quickly rose to popularity in the early 20th century, making up a third of all vehicles by 1900. However, by the mid-1930s they went extinct due to a combination of factors the most important of which was the rise of gasoline-powered cars, which were much cheaper and offered significantly longer range.

Almost a century later, the electric vehicle has made a spectacular comeback, with Tesla laying the foundation in 2012 with the launch of the Model S. But some people are still having a hard time processing the change taking place in the auto industry.

For example, we still come across videos of people trying to fill up their EVs with gasoline on a regular basis. However, this particular one may be the most hilarious of all.

We're not sure whether this is staged or not – if it is, the people in the video are very good actors – but judging by the obstinacy of the two women to find a gas cap on the Tesla Model 3, we're inclined to believe the video is genuine.

Shot by a man waiting in line at a gas station, the video starts when he notices the Model 3 pulling up at the pump. Two young women get out of the car, and the driver pops open the front hood and quickly takes a look under it to locate the gas cap.

Unfazed by the absence of such a thing, she grabs the fuel nozzle, much to the bewilderment of other gas station customers. After about a minute of talking and looking at the Model 3's frunk, the women decided the gas cap must be somewhere else, so they moved to the back of the car, very close to the area where the charging port is located.

At that point, the man doing the filming finally decided to intervene and let them know the Tesla didn't need gasoline but electricity. What happened next is hilarious, but we won't spoil it for you – suffice to say that despite the man's explanations, the women still tried to fill it up using the windscreen washer fluid tank. The video ends abruptly, so here's hoping they didn't…