Mercedes-Benz reports 88,493 car and van sales in the United States during the fourth quarter of 2022 (up 16 percent year-over-year). Also, the total sales result in 2022 is positive at 350,949, which is almost 6.5 percent more than in 2021.

Q4 was especially good for Mercedes-Benz' all-electric car sales, which significantly accelerated, reaching a new record of 5,656 units (compared to 433 a year ago). That's 6.4 percent of the total volume (7.7 percent if we exclude vans).

The German manufacturer says that there is strong demand for EQ electric vehicles and describes the current growth rate as "exponential." Of course, we understand that the company started from a low base a year ago, which is crucial for a high year-over-year growth rate.

Dimitris Psillakis, President and CEO of MBUSA said:

"Strong year-end results and exponential volume growth of our EV portfolio are a testament to the strong demand for Mercedes-Benz EQ, luxury and commercial vehicles in the U.S. market. With a full lineup of five EQ models and a renewed focus on Top-End Vehicles, we will continue to advance our strategy and offer the most desirable luxury cars, SUVs, and commercial vehicles."

Mercedes-Benz lists three all-electric models - the EQB, EQE (first quarter on the market) and EQS. There is no locally produced EQS SUV on the list (it debuted in Q3 with 277 units), which makes us wonder whether the EQS Sedan and EQS SUV will be counted together moving forward or if it's just a one-off issue.

Anyway, the EQS noted a strong 4,339 units, which is nearly on par with the 4,551 S-Class.

Mercedes-Benz EQ sales in the US:

Mercedes-Benz BEV sales in the US - Q4 2022

In 2022, Mercedes-Benz sold 12,421 electric cars in the US, which is a massive jump from just 433 units in 2021 (when EQS debuted in Q4 2021).

Mercedes-Benz EQ sales year-to-date:

Mercedes-Benz EQB - 1,672 (new)

Mercedes-Benz EQE - 384 (new)

Mercedes-Benz EQS - 10,088 (up 2,177%)

compared to 15,927 S-Class (ICE)

compared to 15,927 S-Class (ICE) Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV - 277 (new)

Total EQ: 12,421 (up 2,704%) and 3.5% share

This year, the lineup is expected to be strengthened by the locally produced EQE SUV, so the growth should continue.

For reference, BMW sold 15,584 electric cars in 2022, while Audi sold 16,217 units.

Mercedes-Benz sales in the US: