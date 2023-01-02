Everybody knows that an electric car can get your blood flowing much faster if you’re generous with the accelerator pedal, especially if you’re driving something that has over 400 horsepower.

Acceleration off the line has always been an EV’s trump card when compared to a similarly-powered internal combustion-engined car, because of its instant torque delivery. So when you see five performance EVs lined up and ready to race in a straight line, you know it’s going to be a good show (albeit a silent one).

Carwow’s latest video production, embedded at the top of this article, gathered the Tesla Model 3 Performance, Kia EV6 GT, BMW iX M60, Audi RS e-tron GT, and Tesla Model X Performance to see which is fastest.

The cheapest car in the race is the Tesla Model 3 Performance, which offers 460 hp from its dual-motor layout, followed by the Kia EV6 GT, which has a total of 585 hp from its two electric motors.

Up next is the BMW iX M60, which, as we know from its debut, is designed to shock rather than be pleasing. But getting back to the stats, Munich’s offering produces 619 hp and is the heaviest on the starting grid, with a weight of 5,696 lb (2,584 kg). It’s also the most expensive, with a price of £117,000 in the United Kingdom.

Another contestant from Germany is the Audi RS e-tron GT, which is like the Porsche Taycan’s cousin. The Audi has 646 hp and isn’t exactly light itself, weighing in at 5,174 lb (2,347 kg), despite looking nothing like an SUV.

The biggest vehicle on the starting line is the Tesla Model X Performance, which coincidentally is also the most powerful, with 778 hp on tap from its dual electric motors.

It’s an interesting outcome and more to the point, it’s nice to see a group of cars that aren’t all prohibitive in terms of price. Sure, the BMW iX, Audi, and Tesla Model X are well over $100,000, but the Model 3 and Kia EV6 are a bit more down to earth. They’re not cheap, but definitely easier to get by the average man.

Have a look at the video at the top of the page and let us know what you think in the comments.