Lucid has completed deliveries of the Air Dream Edition in the United States, but Europeans are only beginning to get acquainted with the electric luxury sedan's limited-run series.

Deliveries of the Lucid Air Dream Edition have just begun in Europe, with customers in Germany and the Netherlands being the first to take delivery. The Lucid Air is launching in Europe with the limited-production Dream Edition, available in two distinct versions—Range and Performance.

Focusing on efficiency, the Dream Edition Range has received an official Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) rating of 883 kilometers (548 miles) when equipped with 19-inch wheels. This makes the Lucid Air the longest-range electric vehicle in the European market. The model is powered by two electric motors producing 696 kilowatts (933 horsepower).

The Dream Edition Performance also features a dual-motor AWD setup, but with more power—828 kilowatts (1,111 horsepower). This enables it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.7 seconds. Its driving range on the WLTP combined cycle is 861 kilometers (535 miles) with 19-inch wheels. Both versions feature a 900V+ electrical architecture that enables ultra fast charging.

As you can imagine, the Lucid Air Dream Edition is even more expensive in Europe than it was in the United States, where it had a starting MSRP of $169,000. The base price in Germany is €218,000, which is the equivalent of $231,700 at the current exchange rate.

Customers in Europe can no longer order the Dream Edition, though, as the launch model is sold out. However, the EV startup currently accepts reservations for the Pure, Touring and Grand Touring trim levels of the Lucid Air. Placing a reservation requires a €300 ($318) fully refundable fee.

The Lucid Air can be ordered by customers in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK. Lucid recently opened its third retail location in Europe, in Hilversum, the Netherlands, which is also the company's first combined service, delivery and sales center in Europe.

Earlier this year, Lucid opened Studios in Geneva, Switzerland and Munich, Germany. The company plans further expansion in Europe in the future.