Lucid Motors is officially expanding in Europe with a new retail presence. It opened one of its first stores across the pond, which will deal with sales, deliveries, and service. Not surprisingly, the new Lucid store is located in The Netherlands, an area that's near the top of the list of areas that are highly supportive of EV adoption.

The Lucid retail and service center is situated in Hilversum, Netherlands, in very close proximity to the much more well-known, Amsterdam. It's important to note that this isn't a little startup boutique we're talking about. In fact, according to Teslarati, the store itself measures 2,232 meters, which is around 24,000 square feet.

Lucid will continue to move forward with its expansion efforts in Europe. The electric automaker aims to open more stores in key markets on the continent, though it just made sense to move into The Netherlands early. Senior Vice President of Product and Chief Engineer Eric Bach shared, via Teslarati:

“The Netherlands is a key market for Lucid because of its high adoption of EVs and very mature charging infrastructure.” “With industry-leading range and charging efficiency combined with its elegantly aerodynamic exterior design and spacious, luxurious interior, Lucid Air offers Dutch customers something truly unique, which is reflected in the design of the Studio space in Hilversum.”

The Senior VP also mentioned Lucid's recent safety successes. Following suit with a growing number of new electric cars, the flagship Lucid Air electric sedan earned a five-star overall rating in Euro NCAP's official crash testing. He went on to add that safety has been a top priority for the US EV maker, and the recent test results have proven it successful.

According to Bach, the Lucid Air has not only been engineered for impressive passive safety, but also comes packed with advanced driver-assist systems. Moreover, the DreamDrive Pro features a 32-sensor suite that the Lucid executive calls "one of the industry’s most comprehensive active safety systems.”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk continues to suggest that Lucid likely won't make it. However, reviewers across the globe are beyond impressed with the Air sedan, which tops the Tesla Model S in a number of key categories. Automakers are all facing tough times right now, so we'll have to wait and see what the future holds for Lucid.