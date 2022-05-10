Lucid Group has announced details about its European market launch, confirming very limited availability for the range-topping Air Dream Edition and the opening of its first European retail location in Munich, Germany, on May 13, 2022.

The Lucid Studio will be located at Odeonsplatz in Bavaria's capital and will be followed by additional studios and service centers in Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, and Switzerland in 2022. In the coming years, the EV startup says it has the ambition to expand into additional key markets across the European continent.

Lucid will make its European debut with the Air Dream Edition, available in two flavors: the 933-hp Dream Edition R and the 1,111-hp Dream Edition P.

The company says it will offer a very limited number of Air Dream Edition units to existing reservation holders in Europe to celebrate the European launch of its Air electric luxury sedan. Lucid did not announce a number, but it's clear that the Air Dream Edition will be a much rarer sight in Europe than in North America, where it's limited at 520 units.

As with US-spec models, the Lucid Air Dream Edition models that will be offered to reservation holders in Germany, the Netherlands, Norway and Switzerland feature exclusive exterior and interior trim and every available upgrade. Customers in these countries with an existing reservation for a Lucid Air can request an upgrade to an Air Dream Edition P or Dream Edition R while available.

Lucid Air Dream Edition in Munich

As you can imagine, the Air Dream Edition P/R won't come cheap in Europe. It will be priced at €218,000 (about $230,000) in Germany, €222,000 in the Netherlands, CHF199,000 in Switzerland and NOK1,850,000 in Norway.

For the money, the few lucky customers will get a dual-motor EV with a 924 V electrical architecture capable of fast charging speeds, an estimated (WLTP) range of up to 900 kilometers (559 miles) for the Dream Edition R model and 0-100 km/h acceleration in 2.7 seconds for the Dream Edition P (2.9 seconds for the R).

"The expansion into Europe and the decision to offer Lucid Air Dream Edition in this market serve to strengthen Lucid's position as a global brand and further supports our mission to elevate the standards of the electric vehicle industry." Zak Edson, VP of Sales and Service, Lucid

The first Lucid Air Dream Edition deliveries in Europe are expected to begin in late 2022. Pricing and delivery dates for Lucid Air Pure, Air Touring and Air Grand Touring will be announced later this year. The most affordable model, the Lucid Air Pure, is expected to start at approximately €100,000 in Germany and Netherlands, CHF100,000 in Switzerland, and NOK1,000,000 in Norway.

Besides the four initial launch markets, Lucid currently accepts reservations for the Lucid Air Pure, Touring, and Grand Touring models from Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Monaco, Spain, Sweden, and the UK—yes, a right-hand-drive model is in the works. Further expansion in Europe is planned in the future.