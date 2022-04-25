Lucid’s ambitions to expand outside the United States into Europe and China were known, but until now there was no exact time frame for the plan. Now, though, a fresh report, which reportedly quotes a Lucid spokesperson, announces that the Air sedan would come to Europe in either June or July.

Autocar says the very first European country to get Lucid vehicles is Germany, where the company could be interested in setting up its regional headquarters. Once that is successfully achieved, the manufacturer will expand into Europe’s most important markets and the ones where electric vehicles are most popular.

It is in these mature markets with lots of affluent buyers and great charging infrastructure, like Norway, Germany or the Netherlands, that Lucid has the biggest chance of selling its expensive electric sedan. The UK could be another potentially major market for Lucid, and since we’ve also heard a right-hand drive Air is planned, it would seem like a natural step to sell it there too.

No word on Euro pricing yet, but in the United States, the Air will eventually cost from $77,400, once the least powerful and lowest range base version, known as the Air Pure, is launched with 480 horsepower and 406 miles (654 km) of range. The cheapest Air currently available, the Grand Touring model, starts at $140,500 and it can drive for up to 516 miles (830 km). The top Air Dream Edition retailed or $169,000, but now they are popping up for sale in the US for well over $200,000.

According to the source report, UK order books could potentially open in the final quarter of 2022, with first right-hand drive Air deliveries starting in early 2023. It also mentions having seen Lucid’s dual-motor rear axle, apparently known as the Megawatt rear axle, with a predictable output of 1,341 horsepower.

This tri-motor Air could be pushing upward of 1,600 horsepower, which could mean that the Tesla Model S Plaid’s days as the quickest accelerating sedan ever made. This same motor setup will also find its way into the top version of the upcoming Lucid Gravity SUV, set to debut towards the start of 2024.