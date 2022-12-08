A post surfaced today on the Mach-E Club forum claiming not only that the second-generation Mustang Mach-E electric SUV is coming to market in 2026, but also that a Mustang Mach-E Coupe is coming around the same time.

While the "news" hasn't been officially confirmed or denied by Ford, the Mach-E Club forum writes that Ford will end production of the current first-gen Mach-E electric crossover in June of 2026. Production of the second-gen model is expected to begin shortly thereafter, which all makes sense.

The post goes on to add that based on the information that came from AutoForecastSolutions, there's also the specific mention of a "Mustang Mach-E Coupe," and it even has its own unique internal product code, so it's not likely just a typo or miscommunication. The information also notes that production of the Mach-E Coupe will begin in July 2026.

We've included the details from the pertinent section of AutoForeCastSolutions' North American vehicle product map below, though the image may be difficult to read. To see the whole report, click the link that follows.

Current Mach-E (CX727) end of production: June 2026



Second gen Mach-E (CX733) start of production: July 2026, end of production 2033



Mach-E Coupe (CX799) start of production: July 2026, end of production 2031

Obviously, when details like this hit the internet, while it causes excitement, it also makes for loads of questions. If there really is a Mustang Mach-E Coupe in the works, is it simply going to replace the upcoming seventh-gen gas-powered Mustang? Will it be an "SUV coupe" like those of some luxury automakers?

For readers who may be unaware, some luxury automakers, including BMW and Mercedes, offer some of their SUVs in a "coupe" configuration that's typically sportier. It's also less practical due in part to its sloping roofline and reduced rear-seat space. Volvo just welcomed the all-new fully electric C40 to market, which is essentially the "SUV coupe" version of the more traditional XC40 crossover.

We've reached out to Ford for an official comment on this report, so we'll have to wait and see if the automaker is willing to either confirm or deny it at this time. In the meantime, scroll down to the comment section and let us know what you think.