The global passenger plug-in electric market quickly expands and October was the second-best month ever, right behind the September record.

According to EV-Volumes data, shared by Jose Pontes, some 932,000 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered last month. That's 55% more than a year ago and 16% of the total car market.

It's worth noting that while the majority of sales remain all-electric (641,000), the plug-in hybrid segment expands slightly faster (up 60% vs. 54% in the case of BEVs) thanks to the Chinese market. Outside of China, PHEVs were up only 5% year-over-year.

Plug-in car registrations:

BEVs: about *641,000 (up 54% year-over-year) and 11% share

PHEVs: about *291,000 (up 60% year-over-year) and 5% share

Total: 932,191 (up 55% year-over-year) and 16% share

* estimated from the market share

Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales – October 2022

So far this year, more than 7.7 million new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered globally, which opens the way to exceed 10 million units in 2022 (for the very first time).

Plug-in car registrations year-to-date:

BEVs: about *5.6 million and 9.4% share

PHEVs: about *2.1 million and 3.6% share

Total: 7,750,676 and roughly 13% share

* estimated from the market share

For reference, in the twelve months of 2021, some 6.5 million plug-in electric cars were sold.

Model rank

In October, the most registered EV was the BYD Song Plus (BEVs/PHEV duo counted together) with almost 57,000 units.

The Tesla Model Y noted a pretty good first month of the quarter (46,025), which indicates that November and December might be strong too.

The third most popular model last month was the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV (41,255), followed by two BYD families (Qin and Han). The Tesla Model 3 was 6th with 28,696 units and it's now far behind the Model Y.

Top 10 for the month:

BYD Song Plus (BEV + PHEV) - 56,921 Tesla Model Y - 46,025 Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV - 41,255 BYD Qin Plus (BEV+PHEV) - 32,201 BYD Han (BEV + PHEV) - 31,554 Tesla Model 3 - 28,696 BYD Yuan Plus (BEV) - 27,521 BYD Dolphin - 25,408 BYD Tang (BEV + PHEV) - 17,323 Volkswagen ID.4 - 15,429

* BEV and PHEV versions of the same models were counted together in the source.

After ten months of 2022, two Tesla models remain at the top, but the race between the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV and the BYD Song for third place is still on. We assume that the Tesla Model 3 will defend its second place with accelerated deliveries later this quarter.

The top 20 list is dominated by Chinese manufacturers, as only six models are from non-Chinese brands.

Top 20 by the end of October:

Tesla Model Y - 568,965 Tesla Model 3 - 365,274 Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV - 357,511 BYD Song Plus (BEV + PHEV) - 342,626 BYD Qin Plus (BEV + PHEV) - 266,588 BYD Han (BEV + PHEV) - 211,390 BYD Dolphin - 152,988 BYD Yuan Plus - 144,035 Volkswagen ID.4 - 130,623 BYD Tang (BEV + PHEV) - 111,843 GAC Aion Y - 93,816 Chery QQ Ice Cream - 87,889 Chery eQ1 - 87,379 GAC Aion S - 86,508 Hozon Neta V - 83,293 Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 82,847 Changan Benni EV - 79,161 Li Xiang One EREV - 77,676 Kia EV6 - 67,252 Ford Mustang Mach-E - 62,406

Brand rank

In October, BYD sold over 217,000 plug-in electric cars (including 103,157 BEVs), which is not only another monthly record but also a big advantage over Tesla. Tesla achieved a record number of units (80,221) in the first month of a quarter (usually the lowest). Probably the most significant finding is that BYD was #1 for straight eight months, and in October sold more BEVs than Tesla.

The best of the rest happens to be the SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture, followed by Volkswagen, which consistently is increasing its volume.

Top 10 for the month:

BYD - 217,219 Tesla - 80,221 SAIC-GM-Wuling - 46,359 Volkswagen - 38,191 Changan - 34,145 BMW - 31,256 GAC - 30,079 Mercedes-Benz - 26,898 Hyundai - 19,539 Dongfeng - 19,069

The top three brands year-to-date are BYD, Tesla, and the SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture. BYD now has a 403,000-unit advantage over Tesla in terms of plug-in car sales, although Tesla sold significantly more BEVs.