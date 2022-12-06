Passenger car registrations in Europe increased in October by 14% year-over-year. The third positive month indicates an end to the challenging period of decline (from June 2021 through July 2022).
Interestingly, the plug-in electric car market expanded at a similar pace. According to EV Volumes data, shared by Jose Pontes, almost 211,000 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in Europe last month (up 14% year-over-year).
Plug-in market share amounted to over 23%, including almost 14% for all-electric cars. BEVs were up by 17% year-over-year to roughly 124,000, while PHEVs were up by 10% (first positive result since February).
We are cautiously optimistic about the final two months of the year, which hopefully will bring a faster rate of growth.
New plug-in car registrations:
- BEVs: about 124,000 (up 17% year-over-year) and 13.6% share
- PHEVs: about 87,000 (up 10% year-over-year) and 9.6% share
- Total: 210,966 (up 14% year-over-year) and 23.2% share
* estimated from the market share
Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – October 2022
So far this year, about 1.9 million new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe. That's about 21% of the total volume.
- BEVs: about *1.09 million and 12% share
- PHEVs: about *0.82 million and 9% share
- Total: 1,908,860 and 21% share
* estimated from the market share
For reference, in the 12 months of 2021, some 2.27 million plug-in cars were sold in Europe at an average market share of 19% (including 10% for BEVs).
Top plug-in models
In November, the two most registered models were the Volkswagen ID.4 (6,158) and Volkswagen ID.3 (5,507), which does not happen often.
It seems that Volkswagen solved most of its supply and production issues in Europe and achieved good results. Meanwhile, the two Tesla models were far behind in their usual off-peak first month of a quarter.
The Fiat 500 electric was third best with 5,204 units, maintaining a really good rate this year.
Results last month:
- Volkswagen ID.4 - 6,158
- Volkswagen ID.3 - 5,507
- Fiat 500 electric - 5,204
- Peugeot e-208 - 4,887
- Ford Kuga PHEV - 4,683
- Renault Megane E-Tech - 4,665
- Skoda Enyaq iV - 4,486
- Volvo XC40 Recharge - 4,139
- Polestar 2 - 3,885
- Audi Q4 e-tron - 3,839
There are not many changes in year-to-date rank, as the differences between top models are too big. The Volkswagen ID.4 slightly approached the Fiat 500 electric, but it's not clear whether it can fight for the podium with just two months to go.
Results year-to-date:
- Tesla Model Y - 86,869
- Tesla Model 3 - 58,583
- Fiat 500 electric - 52,538
- Volkswagen ID.4 - 47,343
- Skoda Enyaq iV - 40,936
- Peugeot e-208 - 38,376
- Ford Kuga PHEV - 36,189
- Volkswagen ID.3 - 34,779
- Dacia Spring - 33,719
- Hyundai Kona Electric - 33,687
Top brands and automotive groups
Top plug-in brands (share year-to-date):
- BMW - 8.9%
- Mercedes-Benz - 8.5%
- Volkswagen - 7.7%
- Tesla - 7.6%
- Kia - 6.0%
- Audi - 5.6%
- Peugeot - 5.4%
Top plug-in automotive groups (share year-to-date):
- Volkswagen Group - 20.0% share (Volkswagen brand at 7.7%, Audi at 5.6%)
- Stellantis - 15.6% share (Peugeot brand at 5.4%)
- Hyundai Motor Group - 11.1 % share (Kia brand at 6.0%, Hyundai at 5.1%)
- BMW Group - 10.8% share (BMW brand at 8.9%)
- Mercedes Group - 9.3% share (Mercedes-Benz brand at 8.5%)
- Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance - 8.7% share
- Tesla - 7.6% share
