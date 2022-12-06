Passenger car registrations in Europe increased in October by 14% year-over-year. The third positive month indicates an end to the challenging period of decline (from June 2021 through July 2022).

Interestingly, the plug-in electric car market expanded at a similar pace. According to EV Volumes data, shared by Jose Pontes, almost 211,000 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in Europe last month (up 14% year-over-year).

Plug-in market share amounted to over 23%, including almost 14% for all-electric cars. BEVs were up by 17% year-over-year to roughly 124,000, while PHEVs were up by 10% (first positive result since February).

We are cautiously optimistic about the final two months of the year, which hopefully will bring a faster rate of growth.

New plug-in car registrations:

BEVs: about 124,000 (up 17% year-over-year) and 13.6% share

PHEVs: about 87,000 (up 10% year-over-year) and 9.6% share

Total: 210,966 (up 14% year-over-year) and 23.2% share

* estimated from the market share

Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – October 2022

So far this year, about 1.9 million new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe. That's about 21% of the total volume.

BEVs: about *1.09 million and 12% share

PHEVs: about *0.82 million and 9% share

Total: 1,908,860 and 21% share

* estimated from the market share

For reference, in the 12 months of 2021, some 2.27 million plug-in cars were sold in Europe at an average market share of 19% (including 10% for BEVs).

Top plug-in models

In November, the two most registered models were the Volkswagen ID.4 (6,158) and Volkswagen ID.3 (5,507), which does not happen often.

It seems that Volkswagen solved most of its supply and production issues in Europe and achieved good results. Meanwhile, the two Tesla models were far behind in their usual off-peak first month of a quarter.

The Fiat 500 electric was third best with 5,204 units, maintaining a really good rate this year.

Results last month:

Volkswagen ID.4 - 6,158 Volkswagen ID.3 - 5,507 Fiat 500 electric - 5,204 Peugeot e-208 - 4,887 Ford Kuga PHEV - 4,683 Renault Megane E-Tech - 4,665 Skoda Enyaq iV - 4,486 Volvo XC40 Recharge - 4,139 Polestar 2 - 3,885 Audi Q4 e-tron - 3,839

There are not many changes in year-to-date rank, as the differences between top models are too big. The Volkswagen ID.4 slightly approached the Fiat 500 electric, but it's not clear whether it can fight for the podium with just two months to go.

Results year-to-date:

Tesla Model Y - 86,869 Tesla Model 3 - 58,583 Fiat 500 electric - 52,538 Volkswagen ID.4 - 47,343 Skoda Enyaq iV - 40,936 Peugeot e-208 - 38,376 Ford Kuga PHEV - 36,189 Volkswagen ID.3 - 34,779 Dacia Spring - 33,719 Hyundai Kona Electric - 33,687

Top brands and automotive groups

Top plug-in brands (share year-to-date):

BMW - 8.9%

Mercedes-Benz - 8.5%

Volkswagen - 7.7%

Tesla - 7.6%

Kia - 6.0%

Audi - 5.6%

Peugeot - 5.4%

Top plug-in automotive groups (share year-to-date):