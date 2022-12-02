Polydrops has unveiled the new P19 Shorty aerodynamic camper trailer specifically designed for electric vehicles.

The company founded in 2017 says the P19 Shorty is based on its original model, the P17A1, but was simplified for ease of build to reduce the cost. Polydrops describes the P19 Shorty as an affordable mobile space aerodynamically designed to get EV owners farther on a single charge—and it is indeed affordable at just $9,950. The only options are a rear hitch receiver ($500) and a 4-gallon Roadshower ($600).

Polydrops says that every design aspect of the camper trailer has been sculpted and proven by the latest CFD program, with the company simulating hundreds of different alterations. This is why the P19 Shorty has a very distinguishable shape and is a true aerodynamic trailer.

How aerodynamic? Well, according to Polydrops' calculations, the P19 Shorty hooked to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 would theoretically cover a longer distance than the Korean EV's EPA range maintaining the towing speed limit in California of 55 mph (88 km/h).

More specifically, in Polydrops' recent towing test (see above video), a 28.5-mile round trip with the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL AWD, the average energy consumption was 3.6 miles/kWh (or 278 Wh/mile) at 55 mph. This means that the Ioniq 5 towing a P19 Shorty at 55 mph can go further on a single charge than the Ioniq 5's EPA range of 256 miles (412 kilometers)—277 miles (445 miles) to be exact.

Gallery: Polydrops P19 Shorty Teardrop Camper Trailer

30 Photos

This goes against every EV owner's rule of thumb for towing, which is to predict losing almost half of the range whatever you tow, even at 55 mph. According to CFD simulation, to wing a P19 Shorty behind a Hyundai Ioniq 5 results in 15-percent air drag increase.

Built on a rust-free aluminum boxed frame with Timbren axle-less independent suspension, the P19 Shorty is designed for on-road and off-road use alike. It only weighs 640 pounds (290 kilograms), which not only provides a smooth towing experience but also enables users to drag the trailer around with a bare hand in emergency situations like being stuck on a dead-end road.

The teardrop trailer is designed based on the principles of passive houses. While the clear-anodized aluminum finish reflects thermal radiation from outdoors, the cabin keeps the indoor temperature thanks to 2-inch seamless rigid insulation, suitable for all seasons.

There are four windows, all of them openable with bug screens installed; the windows and doors can be covered optionally with snap button type insulated window covers for even better insulation. Inside, there's sleeping room for two adults on a tri-fold mattress.

The P19 Shorty can be connected to the EV's Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) feature, turning the bed into a working place. There are 110V outlets next to the convertible table, which makes it convenient to plug any electronic devices. The trailer can also be powered off-grid with a Powerpack option (currently in development).