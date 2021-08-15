With all the talk about new, lightweight, aerodynamic, and battery-powered campers, what's it like to tow an old teardrop camper with an electric car like the Tesla Model 3? Moreover, why would anyone buy an older, heavy camper when there are much better options on the market today?

Campers are expensive, and just because you own an electric vehicle doesn't mean you should have to invest in some special new camper that's exclusively designed for use with EVs. Sure, it's an excellent idea, and it would surely save you some range and headache, but if it doesn't fit into your budget, you'll have to opt for a used model that may not be the best choice for use with a Tesla.

This all leads us to a question we get asked often. Are electric cars good for towing? This is a common question among newbies on the scene. Our first response at InsideEVs would be "Yes." However, there are plenty of details that we'd need to share beyond a yes or no answer.

First of all, every car loses range while towing. And, while EVs tend to lose more range than gas-powered cars, it's important to note that most people don't pay much attention to gas car range while towing. Heck, most people don't pay attention to gas car range period. They just drive, and when they need to get more gas, they stop and fill up.

EV owners have to remain aware of their range, how various conditions impact it, and sometimes choose their routes carefully to make sure they don't have range anxiety. Add towing to the mix and things can get complicated. Of course, it also depends on which EV you drive, where you live, how much weight you're towing, and how far you need to go.

Frugal Tesla Guy fills us in on his first impressions towing an old teardrop trailer with his 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range RWD.

Once you've checked out the video, share your takeaways, as well as your EV towing experiences and/or questions in the comment section below.