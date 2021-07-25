Many people wonder how many miles of range their electric car will get while towing. While this isn't a question with a definitive answer, there's a whole lot of information out there to help understand the situation.

First of all, we have to talk about EV range in general. There's no way to put a finger on precisely how much range your electric car will travel on a single charge, but you can get a pretty close idea. The EPA's estimated range is an excellent starting point, though we've proven time and time again that it's not necessarily accurate based on each individual's driving habits, travel routes, etc. The specific EV you own also plays a role in how accurate the EPA estimate tends to be, which is covered in detail in the video.

You can consult multiple sources for actual real-world range tests. At InsideEVs, we drive every EV at a constant 70 mph until the battery dies. This lets you compare every electric car we've tested, and also see how our tests compare to EPA estimates. Still, factors such as weather – especially temperature and wind – as well as terrain, uphill and downhill travel, traffic, regenerative braking, and many other factors will impact your actual range.

With all of that said, there's arguably nothing that may impact your EV's range as much as towing. While towing also affects the range and fuel economy of gas-powered vehicles, owners don't seem to pay nearly as much attention. When their vehicle gets low on gas, they simply fill up and proceed. With EVs, however, range is something many people are constantly aware of, and this is especially true if they're pulling a heavy load.

YouTube influencer Two Bit da Vinci is aware that towing in an EV can be complicated, and estimating how much range to expect isn't easy. For this reason, he decided to build a model to help people understand the concepts and get an idea of range loss while towing.

To demonstrate, Two Bit da Vinci tows a super-aerodynamic Poly Drop trailer. He has a Tesla Model 3 Performance, and he talks a bit about Tesla range, as well as the impact of rims and tires. He notes that the efficiency while towing a Poly Drop is around 255 wh/mile at 55 MPH. However, there's a ton of detailed information that went into the video, the useful model, and the range estimates. The topics and timestamps are as follows:

0:00 - Introduction

1:12 - Energy Storage

2:37 - Topics Covered

3:00 - The Model

3:30 - Air Drag

6:26 - Rolling Resistance

9:16 - Hauling

10:05 - Impact of Speed

10:40 - Towing

12:40 - Uphill Downhill

15:40 - Weather & Temps

17:13 - Tesla Range

18:00 - Rims & Range

19:55 - EV Trailers

20:58 - Conclusion



This is one of the most interesting and educational videos about EV range we've seen in a long time. The fact that it also gets into the towing aspect takes it to the next level. With that said, we highly encourage you to check it out and then start a conversation in our comment section below.