XPeng reports a further year-over-year decrease in its electric car sales, although the latest results are slightly better than in October.

Last month, XPeng delivered 5,811 electric cars (down almost 63% year-over-year). The company explains that "it mitigated challenges brought by COVID-related restrictions and disruptions," which suggests that things will get better.

The overwhelming majority of XPeng sales are in China.

Customer deliveries of the all-new XPeng G9 flagship model improved to 1,546 (compared to 184 in September and 623 in October) despite "a challenging operating backdrop which affected G9’s production ramp-up and delivery services in certain areas". Let's recall that this is the model that can utilize the company's new 480 kW DC fast chargers (S4) in China.

On the other hand, XPeng does not report numbers for the G3/G3i, P5 and P7 models for the very first time - potentially because they were too weak compared to the previous year (the trio is down by more than 70% - from 15,613 to 4,265).

Xpeng sales last month:

Xpeng EV sales – November 2022

So far this year, XPeng's car sales exceeded 109,000 units.

Xpeng P7: N/A

Xpeng P5: N/A

Xpeng G3/G3i: N/A



XPeng G9: 2,353 (new)

Total: 109,465 (up 33% year-over-year)

Cumulatively, XPeng has sold close to 250,000 electric cars (the 200,000th car was delivered to customers in June), including over 125,000 within the past 12 months.

According to the press release, XPeng expects that deliveries will "significantly increase" in December 2022 "as G9’s production ramp-up accelerates under normalized operating conditions."

Nonetheless, for now, XPeng is no longer one of the top Chinese EV start-ups in terms of sales volume. There were several other brands that sold significantly more in November, including NIO, Zeekr, Neta and Li Auto to name just a few for which data are available (all above 10,000).