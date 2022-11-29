As you may have heard, Volkswagen has decided to revive the Scout brand, with the goal of bringing an off-road-ready electric SUV to market by 2026. We've provided multiple reports about Volkswagen's Scout plans as they continue to develop. The most recent reports point to Foxconn as a potential partner to help bring the Scout brand to fruition in the US.

There have been reports about the Scout revival since at least Q3 2021, though more information comes along periodically. First, we heard that Volkswagen was considering reviving the brand for off-road electric trucks and SUVs. Later, it seemed the revival was a done deal. In fact, in July 2022, Volkswagen Group named its North American president and CEO the official president and CEO of Scout.

Following the official announcement, there have been increasing reports of potential plans. It seems Volkswagen is looking for a partner to help make upcoming Scout EVs a reality. Just last month, we published an article about Magna International reportedly engaging in talks with Volkswagen about being involved in the Scout revival. However, now it seems VW may be considering joining forces with Foxconn as well.

According to various reports, VW is already in talks with the contract smartphone manufacturer based in Taiwan. Automotive News published an article on the matter, and it notes that it was alerted to the talks by sources at Volkswagen. Reportedly, the sources shared some details with the publication's sister company Automobilwoche.

While you may have heard of Foxconn as the maker of the Apple iPhone, it's also building the Endurance electric pickup truck in Ohio for Lordstown Motors. The manufacturer has also already revealed two of its own upcoming EVs as it pushed forward into the automotive space.

Automotive News asked Volkswagen about the potential partnerships with both Magna and Foxconn. However, unfortunately, the automaker didn't substantiate any of the reports at the time of writing. Instead, a VW spokesperson simply replied that the automaker is "pleased with the progress the Scout team is making," and happy to see that customers seem excited about upcoming Scout EVs.