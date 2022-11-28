New and exciting e-bikes are popping up left and right, and it goes without saying that now is the best time to hop aboard the e-bike craze if you haven't already. There are tons of e-bikes out there for all sorts of riders ranging from utility-focused cargo bikes to trail-shredding electric mountain bikes. Though there are seemingly strict rules surrounding e-bike performance, lots of manufacturers find way to bend these rules.

Take for example, the Revenant electric mountain bike from Chinese manufacturer Nireeka. The brand, which is stylized and gives off a look and feel as though its an American or European brand, is actually headquartered in China, and as such, is able to sell its products at an attractive price point. In the case of the Revenant, its ongoing campaign on Indiegogo sees it priced at the equivalent of $2,105 USD for the standard model, to $2,361 USD for the more powerful Bafang-equipped variant.

For an e-bike, the integrated ABS on found on the Revenant is a relatively uncommon feature. To determine your speed and whether the wheels could lock, the device employs speed sensors on the front wheel. The 480 Wh battery and 250W motor are features of the basic bike model. Top speeds of 35 miles per hour and up to 85 Nm of torque are possible with the optional upgrade to the 1,000 W Bafang motor. Additionally, this model includes a Samsung 840 Wh battery that gives you up to 50 miles of range on a single charge. The battery may be fully recharged in three to five hours when using the fast charger that comes with the bike.

Shorter stopping distances are made possible by the integrated hydraulic disc brakes, and headlights and taillights make it possible to see and be seen in low light conditions. A full suspension system with 140 mm of front and rear travel, together with fat tires, contribute to the smooth ride on pavement, and a capable trail-muncher. Your speed and the distance of your travel are displayed on a simple and intuitive LCD display. As for availability, Nireeka ships to multiple countries across the globe, and the Revenant is expected to begin shipping by February, 2022.