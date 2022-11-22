BMC Introduces New Roadmachine 01 AMP X Performance Electric Road Bike

Swiss bike manufacturer BMC is one of the big names in the cycling world. The company has made quite a lot of impressive bikes over the years, both in the fields of road cycling and mountain biking. In keeping with the times, BMC has quite a number of e-bikes in its lineup under the AMP branding—and pretty impressive ones at that.

In July, 2022, BMC introduced the Roadmachine AMP, a performance-oriented road bike designed to go the extra mile. This time around, BMC is raising the bar even further with the new Roadmachine 01 AMP X, which boosts performance and features to deliver what the brand claims is “revolutionary power.” To do this, BMC has taken a two-pronged approach: lightness and power. On the one hand, the Mahle Smartbike System found on the standard Roadmachine is replaced with a compact TQ-HPR50 system. Concealed in the frame, it integrates the battery into the downtube, and is almost completely invisible when looking at the bike from the drive side.

As for the performance, the TQ motor pumps out 50Nm of torque, making even the steepest climbs a walk in the park. More specifically, it makes use of harmonic pin-ring technology, translating to more efficiency and direct power assistance. For the U.S. market, the Roadmachine 01 AMP X is electronically limited to provide assist up to 28 miles per hour. In Europe and other markets with stricter e-bike regulations, the motor assists up to 15.5 miles per hour.

As for the battery, it’s a 360-Wh battery pack that’s integrated seamlessly into the downtube. BMC doesn’t provide any range figures for the bike, so we’ll have to wait for real-world tests to determine just how far this sporty e-bike can take you. Other equipment consists of a two-inch digital display integrated into the top tube. Through this display, riders can control the assist level, as well as view battery status. Additional information and pertinent ride stats can be seen via the TQ smartphone application.

Given the fact that the Roadmachine 01 AMP X is an e-bike, it’s naturally slightly more relaxed than a full-on endurance or sprint-focused road bike. Its geometry is a testament to this, as it has a taller stack height, shorter chainstays, and a taller handlebar for added leverage. This also means that the bike has a slightly more upright seating position.

Overall, the Roadmachine 01 AMP X isn’t exactly the lightest road e-bike out there, with the frame tipping the scales at 3.9 kilograms. However, this is easily forgiven by its well-rounded nature emphasized by its 35-millimeter-wide tires, and 1x drivetrain for easier operation. As for pricing and availability, the Roadmachine 01 AMP X will be offered in two versions—the more affordable TWO will retail for $7,899 USD. Meanwhile, the range-topping ONE version retails for $8,899 USD.