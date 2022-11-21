Domino's Pizza is electrifying pizza delivery by adding more than 800 custom-branded 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EVs to its US fleet.

Arriving at select Domino's stores throughout the country in the coming months, the Bolt EVs will form the largest electric pizza delivery fleet in the United States, according to the company.

More than 100 Bolt EVs are arriving at select franchise and corporate stores throughout the US this month, with an additional 700 rolling out in the coming months. If you're curious to see how the Bolt EVs are distributed in each state, there will be a dedicated section for that on Domino's website.

"Domino's has always been on the cutting edge of pizza delivery and electric delivery cars make sense as vehicle technology continues to evolve. We've made a commitment to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and this is one way we can begin reducing our environmental impact, one delivery at a time." Russell Weiner, Domino's chief executive officer

The company says EVs provide several advantages for its stores, including ample battery life with the potential to have days of deliveries, zero tailpipe emissions, advanced safety features and lower average maintenance costs than non-electric vehicles—including avoiding the financial impact of high gas prices.

In addition, electric fleet vehicles also provide more opportunity to attract delivery drivers who don't have a car of their own. Currently, Domino's Pizza already delivers with electric bikes and electric scooters in 24 international markets, including the US.

"We're excited that Domino's has chosen the Chevrolet Bolt EV to build their electric pizza delivery fleet in the U.S. Both companies are committed to bettering our environment. GM plans to eliminate tailpipe emissions from new U.S. light duty vehicles by 2035. With an affordable price, fun driving characteristics, and a 259-mile range, the Chevy Bolt EV is the future of Domino's electrified deliveries." Ed Peper, vice president of GM Fleet

Domino's 800+ Chevrolet Bolt EVs will be managed by Enterprise Fleet Management, which will offer local hands-on account management, vehicle acquisition, financing, telematics solutions and maintenance for the electric delivery fleet.