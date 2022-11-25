Canadian E-Bike Company iGO Presents The New Metro CX Commuter

We’ve talked about Canadian electric bicycle company iGO Electric’s bikes quite a lot here on InsideEVs. The brand has been releasing a lot of new and exciting e-bikes lately, and it’s nice to see that this company is catering to all aspects of cycling. From city commuters, to fat-tire bikes, to no-frills utility-focused machines, iGO has an electric interpretation of it that’s sure to impress.

The newest addition to its growing e-bike lineup is the Metro CX. As the name suggests, it aimed squarely at city dwellers looking for a sensible, affordable, and sustainable way to get around town. At a glance, it can be easy to miss the fact that the Metro CX is indeed packing an electric motor thanks to its traditional styling that almost gives off a retro vibe.

On the components side of things, iGO keeps the Metro CX incredibly simple. It’s fitted with mechanical disc brakes from Tektro with oversized 180-millimeter rotors to bring it to a stop just a tad quicker. It’s also packing an eight-speed Shimano drivetrain that lets you pedal seamlessly alongside the electric motor. Speaking of which, it’s packing a compact and silent 500W hub motor with a peak output of 900W. There’s also a thumb-operated throttle and nine levels of pedal assist on tap.

As for the battery, the Metro CX is packing a 10Ah, 482Wh battery pack that claims to deliver up to 32 miles of range on a single charge. The battery is housed seamlessly within the bike’s frame, keeping things neat and tidy. That being said, it’s quite a hefty unit tipping the scales at 3.1 kilograms, and makes up a significant chunk of the bike’s 22.6-kilogram total weight.

Other things worth noting are the 27.5-inch wheels with double-wall alloy rims for added rigidity. The bike also gets a front suspension fork to take the edge off imperfect city streets, front and rear fenders to keep your clothes nice and tidy, and an integrated rear rack for you to strap your personal belongings onto. All the cables and wires on the bike are routed into the aluminum frame giving the bike a clean and premium aesthetic.

As for pricing and availability, iGO is now accepting orders for the Metro CX, with prices starting at $1,999.99 CAD, which makes out to around $1,500 USD.