The all-new Renault Megane E-Tech achieved very encouraging results in a recent Bjørn Nyland range test.

The French compact EV, equipped with a 60 kWh battery, is rated at 450 km (280 miles) of WLTP range. The 40 kWh battery version is able to go 300 km (186 miles). That's the reference point for optimum conditions and rather gentle driving.

During the test, at a temperature of 13°C and using 20" Nokian R3 tires, Bjørn Nyland estimated that the usable battery capacity (up to about 0% state-of-charge) is 54.5 kWh.

The energy consumption at 90 km/h (56 mph) amounted to 147 Wh/km (237 Wh/mile), which means that its range can be estimated at 371 km (231 miles).

At 120 km/h (75 mph), the energy consumption increased to 199 Wh/km (320 Wh/mile), while the range decreased to 274 km (170 miles).

Those are pretty solid results both in terms of efficiency and range - especially considering less than optimal conditions - very similar to the ones reported for the Volkswagen ID.3 1ST Plus (62 kWh), which are attached at the bottom of this post. The two cars also have a similar weight of about 1,800 kg (with the driver).

In other words, the Renault Megane E-Tech, based on the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance's CMF-EV platform appears to be pretty competitive.

Renault Megane E-Tech (60 kWh)

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 371 km (231 miles)

energy consumption of 147 Wh/km (237 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 54.5 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 13°C

20" Nokian R3 (215/45-20)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:

range of 274 km (170 miles); down 26%

energy consumption of 199 Wh/km (320 Wh/mile); up 35%

used battery capacity: 54.5 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 13°C

20" Nokian R3 (215/45-20)

Volkswagen ID.3 1ST Plus (62 kWh)

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 367 km (228 miles)

energy consumption of 152 Wh/km (245 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 55.8 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 23°C

19" Continental EC6 (215/50-19)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h: