The all-new Renault Megane E-Tech, which is gradually entering the European car market, was recently featured in Bjørn Nyland humorous banana box test.
This is a compact car, the second model based on the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance's CMF-EV platform (shared also with the Nissan Ariya crossover/SUV), so we are curious about its cargo potential.
Because there is no frunk (front trunk) the users will have to rely solely on the trunk, which can store up to six banana boxes, according to the video. That's an average result (the 2018 Nissan LEAF was able to hold 7).
After folding the rear seats, the number of boxes can be increased to 21, which actually matches the 2018 Nissan LEAF.
Overall, the Renault Megane E-Tech with a result of 6/21 is a few boxes behind the Nissan Ariya, which thanks to its bigger size, was able to store 8/24 boxes. However, it's close to two other French BEVs: the Citroen-C4 (7/19) and the Peugeot e-2008 (6/20).
Results for selected cars (number of boxes: trunk+frunk/total after folding the rear seats):
- Tesla Model Y (MIC) 2021 9+1/26
- Mercedes EQB 350 4Matic 12/25 (Info: 3rd row folded)
- Hyundai Ioniq 5 11+0/25
- Skoda Enyaq iV 10/25
- Volkswagen ID.4 9/25
- 2022 BMW iX xDrive50 8/25
- Citroën ë-SpaceTourer (M) 10/24 (Info: 3rd row folded)
- Audi Q4 e-tron 9/24
- BMW iX3 9/24
- Volkswagen ID.5 GTX 9/24
- Tesla Model S pre-facelift 8+2/24
- Mercedes-Benz EQS 8/24
- 2022 Nissan Ariya 8/24
- Tesla Model X 6 seater 9+1/23
- Ford Mustang Mach-E 8+1/23
- Audi e-tron 8+0/23
- Kia EV6 8+0/23
- Kia e-Soul 7/23
- Audi e-tron Sportback 7+0/23
- Mercedes-Benz EQA 6/23
- Kia e-Niro 8/22
- Tesla Model S facelift 8+0/22
- Volvo C40 Recharge 6+0/22
- Xpeng G3 8/21
- Nissan Leaf 2018 7/21
- Volvo XC40 Recharge 7+0/21
- Kia Soul EV 6/21
- Renault Megane E-Tech 6/21
- MG ZS EV 8/20
- Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo 7+1/20
- Mercedes-Benz EQC 7/20
- Jaguar I-Pace 6+0/20
- Peugeot e-2008 6/20
- Volkswagen ID.3 7/19
- Citroen ë-C4 7/19
