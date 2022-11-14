The all-new Renault Megane E-Tech, which is gradually entering the European car market, was recently featured in Bjørn Nyland humorous banana box test.

This is a compact car, the second model based on the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance's CMF-EV platform (shared also with the Nissan Ariya crossover/SUV), so we are curious about its cargo potential.

Because there is no frunk (front trunk) the users will have to rely solely on the trunk, which can store up to six banana boxes, according to the video. That's an average result (the 2018 Nissan LEAF was able to hold 7).

After folding the rear seats, the number of boxes can be increased to 21, which actually matches the 2018 Nissan LEAF.

Overall, the Renault Megane E-Tech with a result of 6/21 is a few boxes behind the Nissan Ariya, which thanks to its bigger size, was able to store 8/24 boxes. However, it's close to two other French BEVs: the Citroen-C4 (7/19) and the Peugeot e-2008 (6/20).

Results for selected cars (number of boxes: trunk+frunk/total after folding the rear seats):