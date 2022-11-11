The Tesla Semi Class 8 electric semi is just around the corner, with first deliveries set for December 1, 2022, and another sign of the upcoming market launch is new images of a 3D model, available in the Tesla iOS App v4.14.3.

The images, spotted by several Tesla enthusiasts and users of the app, reveal several exterior and interior elements of the vehicle.

On the exterior we can note a "suicide door," a front trunk which might be a very useful feature for drivers, large side mirrors (as the law does not allow the use of cameras instead of mirrors in North America), interesting windshield wipers and an overall very aerodynamic design with plain lines.

Behind the cab, on the left side, there is the charging flap with a new charging inlet, ready for megawatt charging levels (very likely, above 1 MW).

Inside, there is a central driver's position with two big screens on the sides - they provide images from side cameras (in other words, the manufacturer is ready to ditch the side mirrors if it becomes legally possible), as well as general info about the vehicle on the left, and navigation on the right.

On the right side, there are also two wireless charging bays for phones, some storage, and cup holders. Above the driver, there is a large sun visor, which basically covers the entire width of the cab.

Behind the driver, on the right, there is a foldable seat for a passenger. There is none on the left side, but we guess that it might be an option.

Overall, there are a lot of similarities between the Semi and Tesla cars - we guess that the screens, steering wheel, wireless charging pads appear to be examples of a common design style.

Gallery: Tesla Semi

60 Photos

Tesla Semi specs (August 2022):

Fully loaded at 82,000 lbs (37,195 kg) Gross Combination Weight

Range: about 300 miles (483 km) or 500 miles (804 km)

(two battery options)

(two battery options) Energy Consumption: less than 2 kWh/mile (1.24 kWh/km)

Estimated battery capacity (based on range and energy consumption): 600 kWh or 1,000 kWh (1 MWh)

Acceleration 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h): 20 seconds (when fully loaded)

Speed up a 5% Grade: Highway speed limit

Powertrain: 3 independent motors on rear axles

(vs. four motors in the initial specs in 2017)

(vs. four motors in the initial specs in 2017) Fast Charging: up to 70% of range in 30 minutes

Estimated average charging power in 70% SOC window (based on specs):

600 kWh battery: 840 kW

1,000 kWh battery: 1,400 kW (1.4 MW)

600 kWh battery: 840 kW 1,000 kWh battery: 1,400 kW (1.4 MW) Fuel Savings (est.): up to $200,000 over 3 years

Initial prices (at unveiling in 2017):