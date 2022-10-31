The long-awaited Tesla Semi was recently spotted in Silver Springs, not far from the Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada.

This time, the Semi - with a trailer attached - was seen stopping at a roundabout and then accelerating effortlessly - quickly, smoothly and silently, which looks a bit unrealistic, especially when compared to ordinary diesel trucks.

Let's recall that the Tesla Semi is promised to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 20 seconds (when fully loaded).

However, there is no info on whether the trailer shown in the video, shared by Zanegler @HinrichsZane, was full or empty.

Meanwhile, here is another video, of the possibly the same Tesla Semi on the road, when passing a diesel truck:

The most important metric for the Class 8 electric truck is of course its cargo capabilities and range (as well as fast charging), rather than acceleration (which comes in handy on top of the basic specs).

According to Tesla, the Gross Combination Weight of the Tesla Semi and trailer is 82,000 lbs (37,195 kg) and in the top version, it will have a range of 500 miles (800 km) with cargo.

Initial production of this version has already started in Nevada with a goal to achieve a very ambitious production rate of 50,000 annually as soon as 2024.

The first customer deliveries are scheduled for December 1, 2022 and Pepsi has been mentioned as the first customer.

It will be interesting to see such exceptional electric trucks on the road:

Along with the launch of the Tesla Semi we can also expect a major boost to the EV truck charging infrastructure, because there will be new Megacharging sites (ready for 1 MW or so power output per stall). The Semi is promised to replenish up to 70% of its range in 30 minutes.

Gallery: Tesla Semi

60 Photos

Tesla Semi specs (August 2022):

Fully loaded at 82,000 lbs (37,195 kg) Gross Combination Weight

Range: about 300 miles (483 km) or 500 miles (804 km)

(two battery options)

(two battery options) Energy Consumption: less than 2 kWh/mile (1.24 kWh/km)

Estimated battery capacity (based on range and energy consumption): 600 kWh or 1,000 kWh (1 MWh)

Acceleration 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h): 20 seconds (when fully loaded)

Speed up a 5% Grade: Highway speed limit

Powertrain: 3 independent motors on rear axles

(vs. four motors in the initial specs in 2017)

(vs. four motors in the initial specs in 2017) Fast Charging: up to 70% of range in 30 minutes

Estimated average charging power in 70% SOC window (based on specs):

600 kWh battery: 840 kW

1,000 kWh battery: 1,400 kW (1.4 MW)

600 kWh battery: 840 kW 1,000 kWh battery: 1,400 kW (1.4 MW) Fuel Savings (est.): up to $200,000 over 3 years

Initial prices (at unveiling in 2017):