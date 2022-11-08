British E-Bike Specialist Volt Introduces Updated Regent And Connect

Volt, a leading British manufacturer of electric bikes, has improved the performance and aesthetics of its Regent and Connect models. The Regent is a step-through frame bike designed to be accessible to riders of all sizes, while the Connect is the company's popular commuter and all-rounder e-bike. Both machines' updated models are now available for purchase online and via authorized Volt retailers.

The innovative 250W Bafang M200 mid-drive motor and a lithium-ion battery are incorporated into the frame of the Volt Connect. As previously, the 36V battery can provide more than 70 miles of electric assistance, and the new unit can alter its power delivery based on rider input data, according to Volt, which provides for a more natural pedal feel. Even better, the bike now has new Kevlar-lined tires, lockout suspension, and additional luggage carrying choices for increased functionality.

However, it still has a nine-speed Shimano Deore drivetrain, SR Suntour NCX suspension, and Tektro Auriga hydraulic disc braking system. Additionally, it comes standard equipped with SKS mudguards and Spanning LED lights, giving you comfort and safety no matter when or where you decide to go for a ride.

The Regent, Volt's more laid-back commuting bike, also receives a number of improvements. The most significant modification is a move away from a derailleur gear setup to an internal hub system that is managed by a twist grip mechanism. According to Volt, the eight-speed Shimano Nexus system is seamless and smooth, making the Regent even easier to ride. Volt claims that the improved SR Suntour suspension on the redesigned Regent makes the bike lighter and more responsive. The fork has a mechanical lockout that stops it from absorbing energy when rolling on smooth surfaces.

The Regent receives the same Tektro Auriga hydraulic disc brakes as the Volt Connect and keeps the 36V battery that drives a Bafang M200 mid-drive motor. According to Volt, the motor and battery combination provides an pedal-assist range of up to 70 miles on a single charge. Both the Connect and Regent are now available for purchase at a suggested retail price of £2,499. This works out to around $2,870 USD.