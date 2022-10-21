New Porsche Sport E-Bike Is A Sleek Full-Suspension All-Rounder

Porsche is undoubtedly one of the most iconic and instantly recognizable automotive brands in the world. While the German company has indeed been making strides in the world of electric cars, it has also been doing so in the world of electric two-wheelers, more specifically, electric bicycles.

One of its newest electric bikes is simply called the Sport, and it’s a rather versatile looking two-wheeler that’s built around a carbon fiber full-suspension frame. Of course, given the fact that it’s a Porsche product, it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise to you that this e-bike retails for quite the tidy sum of $11,750 USD. To shed some light as to why this bike costs so much, it’s partly because Porsche joined forces with fellow German company Rotwild.

Rotwild is known for its ultra-sleek and premium frame designs, and the Porsche Sport is no different. Just one glance at this bike makes it clear just how well thought out the frame’s design is. For starters, it’s made of carbon fiber, and features a rear shock that’s integrated perfectly with the top tube. This keeps the bike lightweight, both physically and visually. Furthermore, the front end gets a super-sleek motorcycle-esque inverted fork. Overall, the bike provides 100 millimeters of suspension travel, making minced meat out of uneven city roads and even some light trails.

From a performance perspective, the Sport is equipped with a Shimano EP8 motor that delivers 85 Nm of torque. Furthermore, a 630-watt-hour battery jucoesnup this motor and has a claimed range of 60 to 70 miles on a single charge. Apart from the electricals, the Sport is equipped with some premium kit consisting of an 11-speed Shimano XT Di2 to give you utmost efficiency while pedaling alongside the electric motor. Given the bike’s carbon fiber frame and lightweight drivetrain, it tips the scales at 21.2 kilograms for a medium-sized frame.