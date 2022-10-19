Spanish Company Berria Launches The Mako Hybrid GT All-Mountain E-Bike

The Mako Hybrid GT, a 151mm travel e-MTB driven by a Polini Motor capable of generating 90 Nm and 400 percent assist, is the newest all-mountain electric bike from Berria Bikes. Berria's proprietary HMR2X carbon, a composite material that includes reinforced Mach R resin, makes up the frame. There are three sizes and seven variants to select from, with prices beginning at 6,899 Euros, or approximately $6,788 USD.

Although we have yet to learn the actual weight of the Mako Hybrid GT, Berria claims that this model is its lightest eMTB ever produced. Additionally, it is their first electric bike propelled by the Polini E-P3+ MX, a 2,950-gram motor with a peak output of 600 W and up to 90 Nm of torque. There are 5 levels of assist available, ranging from 30 percent in touring mode to a whopping 400 percent in race mode. Polini has decades of experience in internal-combustion engine components, and more recently, has ventured into e-bike drive systems and has even participated in the E-EWS racing circuit.

The Berria Mako Hybrid GT is offered at an impressive seven different price points, with varying levels of features and technology. The entry-level GT 6 starts at 6,899 Euros (roughly $6,788) and the GT LTD 3 reaches 12,199 Euros (roughly $12,000) with Rock Shox Ultimate Level suspension, XX1 AXS wireless groupset from SRAM, and Zipp 3Zero Moto Carbon wheels. All of them use the same HMR2X Carbon frame and come in Small, Medium, and Large sizes. A closer look at the geometry reveals that the reach measurements for the Small, Medium, and Large frame sizes are 435mm, 465mm, and 495mm, respectively.

The wheelbase is kept as short as feasible by maintaining the chainstay length at 454mm for each. The Mako Hybrid GT also features two geometry configurations because of a flip-chip that makes switching between geometries easy. The head angle in "Touring" mode is 64.8 degrees, the bottom bracket drop is 33 millimeters, and the rear wheel travel is 146 millimeters. The bike enters "Race" mode when the flip-chip is flipped, increasing the head angle to 65.2 degrees, raising the bottom bracket by 27mm, and lengthening the rear wheel travel to 151mm.

Gallery: Spanish Company Berria Launches The Mako Hybrid GT All-Mountain E-Bike