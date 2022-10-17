Engwe’s Engine Pro Is A Rugged, Go-Anywhere Folding E-Bike

The vast majority of modern electric bicycles are centered around practicality and versatility. Unlike standard, non-electric bikes, e-bikes have become much more deliberate, departing from standard bicycle styling and leveraging the power of the electric motor by being heavier, more rugged, and capable of hauling lots of cargo.

One such bike comes from Chinese manufacturer Engwe, and it’s called the Engine Pro. Judging from the images alone, it’s pretty easy to see that this bike is a rugged go-anywhere two-wheeler with a focus on practicality and affordability. After all, it retails for just 1,420 Euros, or the equivalent of around $1,375 USD—not a particularly huge chunk of change considering what you’re getting for your money.

From a performance perspective, the Engwe Engine Pro is packing a hub motor with a nominal power output of 750W and a peak power output of 1,000 Watts and 55 Nm of torque. Battery-wise, it’s packing a rather beefy 16 amp-hour battery pack that can offer a range of 75 miles per charge, provided you’re riding in optimal conditions.

Complementing the Engine Pro’s decent performance figures is a folding frame that allows you to store the bike in your car with ease. You can also stow it under your work desk, take it with you on the bus or train, and keep it in your garage without it occupying that much space. It rolls on 20 inch wheels shod in fat, all-terrain rubber, allowing you to ride on gravel roads and uneven surfaces with ease. The bike’s front and rear suspension add to its go-anywhere capability, and front and rear hydraulic disc brakes provide confidence-inspiring braking.

Rounding off the list of features of the new Engwe Engine Pro is a set of impressive tech features. For starters, the bike gets a convenient cruise control feature, and a full-color LCD display allowing you to keep tabs on vital ride info such as speed, distance traveled, and battery percentage. Last but not least, the bike is equipped with an eight-speed drivetrain, allowing you to fine tune each pedal stroke to complement the punchy electric motor.