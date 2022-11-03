Lectric Introduces The Ultra Practical XP 3.0 Folding E-Bike

Phoenix-based electric bike company Lectric has struck a chord with the rapidly growing market of e-bike users in the U.S. Indeed, the company’s XP series is a hit among urban commuters and city dwellers alike, and is proclaimed the most popular e-bike in the country. Design-wise, the bike just ticks all the boxes—it’s affordable, comfortable, and compact.

In 2021, the XP got upgraded with the XP 2.0, which featured a variety of updates. This time, the XP 3.0 has just been introduced, and it goes without saying that it’s better than ever. In a nutshell, the Lectric XP 3.0 raises the bar in terms of features, packing a quieter motor with improved performance, upgraded brakes, and updated suspension hardware. The updated XP 3.0 is available in two variations: a standard version and a long-range variant, the latter of which has a bigger battery. Additionally, step-thru frame designs are offered for both types.

The new XP 3.0 from Lectric is said to be the first folding e-bike in the market made for two people, making it sturdy and capable of carrying large loads. It weighs 29 kilos when the battery is included and has a maximum load capacity of 68 kilograms for the rear rack alone. A front suspension fork, 180 millimeter mechanical disc brakes, 20 x 3 inch fat tires that improve stability, particularly when towing big loads, are also included in the bike's list of features. Gearing has alos been optimized, too, with the new bike featuring a 11-28-tooth rear sprocket.

A 500W hub motor with a 1,000W peak power and 55 Nm of torque powers the new Lectric XP 3.0. Riders can operate the 3.0 as either a Class 1, Class 2, or Class 3 e-bike thanks to Lectric's five pedal assist levels and half-twist throttle. Another innovation is the Passenger Mode, which, as a safety measure, caps the speed at 10 miles per hour. Battery-wise, the long-range bike has a 48V, 14Ah, 672Wh battery, while the standard bike has a 10.4Ah, 500Wh one. While the standard model only gives about 45 miles per charge, the long range bike can travel up to 65 miles on a single charge.

The standard edition of Lectric's new XP 3.0 costs just $999 USD, which is a fairly reasonable price for the functionality it offers. The long-range variant costs $1,200, which is not too expensive given that it has 45 percent greater range. You can now order both electric bicycles via Lectric’s website linked below.

