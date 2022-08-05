Lectric's New E-Bike Battery Claims Up To 45% More Range

As technology advances, electric bikes have become faster, lighter, and more capable than ever before. While e-bike speeds have, for the most part, been capped at around 28 miles per hour, per rules and regulations, manufacturers have been working hard to increase range, enabling cyclists to go further, explore more, and depend on their products as reliable, daily commuters. Such is the case with Lectric and its new battery upgrade.

The popular XP series of e-bikes is the choice of many commuters, and is made by Lectric, a company which recently revealed its latest innovation in battery tech. Initially, a 460 Wh battery was included with the Lectric XP 2.0 foldable fat tire bike, which costs $999 USD. The upgraded 48V and 14Ah battery, however, has a greater 672 Wh capacity. That is a significant advance because it gives the e-bike around 45 percent more battery capacity, increasing its range by the same amount. The fact that it fits the original Lectric XP 1.0 e-bike, a model that has thousands of units on U.S. roads already, will certainly come to the delight of many.

The larger battery is physically the same size as the conventional battery, but gets a higher energy density, which allows it to store more capacity. Lectric's co-founder and CEO Levi Conlow explained in an article by Electrek: "Following a survey of Lectric riders, we recognized that there’s this very real appetite from not just prospective customers, but also existing customers for the ability to go on longer rides. We’re all about having people feel confident in their riding experience. I don’t want people to feel concerned that they might run out of battery, so we set out to eliminate that concern by offering this Long-Range battery."

For an extra $200 USD at checkout, you can update a current order to include the new long-range battery. Alternatively, you can buy it separately for $500 USD. To sweeten the deal even further, the company is giving current customers a 20 percent discount off the cost of the new battery, bringing the final cost down to just $400 USD. If that's got you thinking whether it's worthwhile to upgrade your Lectric XP's current battery, you better decide fast, as the discount will be available for a limited time only.