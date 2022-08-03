Porsche Has Big Plans For E-Bikes In Coming Years

Porsche has recently purchased shares in many eBike-related businesses. These include Fazua and the Croatian eBike company Greyp. Specifically, Porsche expanded its ownership in Fauza from 20 percent to 100 percent in June. Fazua, based in Munich, is credited as the inventor of lightweight e-bike drive systems. Apart from Greyp and Fauza, however, Porsche has many more initiatives in the e-bike sphere.

Aside from the previously acquired e-bike businesses, Porsche eBike Performance GmbH will create and produce especially potent electric bicycle drivetrain systems and components under the Porsche brand. Future distribution of both product categories will be made to e-bike manufacturers all around the world, with the recently established joint venture serving as a technical partner. Both Porsche e-bikes and goods from other companies will employ electric powertrain systems designed and produced by Porsche.

Located in Ottobrunn, close to Munich, Porsche eBike Performance GmbH will provide electric drive systems for a variety of two-wheelers. These consist of batteries, motors, and the software architecture required for connectivity features such as Bluetooth-smartphone pairing, GPS, and over-the-air firmware updates. Furthermore, P2 eBike GmbH, powered by Porsche, located in the German automotive giant's home town Stuttgart, plans to introduce a new generation of e-bikes using these newly developed motor technologies.

The management team's appointment reveals the significance of this collaborative endeavor to Porsche and Ponooc. Former Porsche Lifestyle GmbH & Co. KG CEO Jan Becker has been appointed chairman of Porsche eBike Performance GmbH. Meanwhile, Moritz Faileschmid, will handle P2 eBike GmbH, while also serving as the Managing Director at Focus Bikes.

Lutz Meschke, the Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG, stated in Porsche's official press release: "We see great potential for Porsche in the eBike segment. This is why we are consistently expanding our activities in this area." He added, "Jan Becker and Moritz Failenschmid are proven experts when it comes to setting up and developing forward-looking and customer-oriented ventures. As part of a highly skilled and motivated team, they will prove this in the two joint ventures."

Given Porsche's sizable investments in the electric bicycle industry, we can certainly expect new and exciting e-bike models from the German manufacturer, presumably occupying the upper echelons of the price and feature bracket. That being said, with how much effort Porsche is putting into the e-bike game, it won't be surprising if, in a few years' time, Porsche will be one of the major players in the electric two-wheeled mobility sector.