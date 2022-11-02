Take A Look At Surly’s New Skid Loader Cargo Electric Bicycle

Surly is a bike company that’s been around for several years, and is a brand I’d definitely consider “hipster.” Taking the form of vintage, rugged two-wheelers, Surly was into the whole fat bike craze even before it was a thing, and has ventured into the world of e-bikes with a focus on cargo and utility. Its newest bike exudes a similar vintage aura, and can carry a lot of cargo. Let’s take a closer look at the new Surly Skid Loader e-bike.

For starters, the Surly Skid Loader is offered in a cool-looking albeit strangely named colorway called “Bathwater Gray.” The bike has a Chromoly steel frame, similar to the majority of Surly's previous products, and 27.5 x 2.5-inch wheels with tubeless-ready tires. There are three sizes available, with the medium having a 1,190-millimeter wheelbase, giving the Skid Loader a more conventional appearance and riding style than a long-tail.

With the rider aboard, the cargo e-bike has a maximum payload capacity of up to 181 kilograms. According to the manufacturer, the specialized rear rack can carry up to 45 kilograms of luggage by itself. The Skid Loader boasts a sleek, fashionable aesthetic in addition to being durable and strong. The internal routing of the wires for the brakes, shifter, lights, and dropper post greatly enhances the bike's overall appearance.

As for performance, the Skid Loader packs a 600W Bosch Performance Cargo mid-drive unit with 85 Nm of torque, categorizing it as a Class 1 electric bicycle. There are four riding assist levels available, with a maximum speed of 20 miles per hour. Eco, Tour, Sport, and Turbo are among them. The 500 Wh battery pack on the bike has a range of between 15 and 50 miles per charge, and charging periods range from two to seven hours. Additionally, the Skid Loader can accommodate two batteries, making it easy to extend the range.

As mentioned earlier, Surly is what I’d consider a hipster brand, focusing equally on styling and craftsmanship as it does on performance and utility. As such, its bikes aren't exactly on the cheap side, and the same is true with the Skid Loader. It’s currently available for pre-order with a retail price of $4,800 USD.