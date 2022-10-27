Today, electric vehicle charging equipment supplier, Wallbox, officially opened its first North American manufacturing facility in Arlington, Texas. The state-of-the-art 130,000 sq.ft. factory will manufacture the company's full line of charging equipment in the U.S.

The $70 million investment by Wallbox is expected to produce 250,000 units and bring more than 250 jobs to the Arlington area by 2025. By 2030, the company expects the facility to be manufacturing more than one million chargers and employ approximately 700 workers.

“Today only 3% of the chargers required globally for the next decade have been installed, showing the magnitude of the need for innovative and reliable charging solutions,” said Enric Asunción, CEO of Wallbox. “Bringing Wallbox’s manufacturing capabilities to the U.S. significantly bolsters our ability to meet U.S. needs, deliver to public funding programs and drive the energy transition.”

InsideEVs was on hand for the factory's grand opening and witnessed a live demonstration of the company's latest offering, the Hypernova. The Hypernova is a DC fast charger capable of delivering up to 400 kW. Wallbox tells us the Hypernova is capable of adding up to 100 miles of range in just five minutes of charging.

That, of course, is dependent on the vehicle being able to accept that much power as well as its driving efficiency. A Hummer EV for instance can add about 30 kWh in 5 minutes of charging on a Hypernova. However, it can only go about 50 miles with 30 kWh. On the other hand, a Lucid Air can go about 125 miles on 30 kWh, so the efficiency really matters.

Wallbox already manufactures a DC fast charger, the Supernova, but that unit is limited to delivering 150 kW and is currently not deployed in the US. The Supernova is a stand-alone unit with built-in power modules while the Hypernove relies on an external power cabinet.

Wallbox Hypernova 400 kW DC fast charger

Hypernova has a centralized power system that can feed one or multiple dispenser units. The design allows for a wide variety of configurations that can be upgraded over time, including the addition of more power modules or dispenser units to the installation.

“Hypernova was specifically designed to bolster public charging infrastructure in the U.S.,” said Douglas Alfaro, General Manager North America at Wallbox. “It aims to solve the current deficit in public charging along key U.S. highway corridors and simplify long-distance traveling for EV drivers. We’re already seeing vehicles with higher power charging capabilities hit the road that would be looking to benefit from faster charging from an ultra fast charger like Hypernova than what’s being installed today.”

Hypernova has an integrated cable management system, interactive lighting, and touchscreens that are easy to read even in direct sunlight.

Wallbox Quasar 2 Bi-Directional Charger

Wallbox will soon begin manufacturing a new level 2 residential unit in Arlington, the Quasar 2, a bi-directional EVSE, capable of delivering 11.5 kW of DC power to an EV. The Quasar 2 also allows owners with compatible EVs to use their cars as emergency generators in instances of power outages.

It's important to note that the vehicle does have to be capable of bi-directional power flow to utilize that function. The Quasar 2 will only be available with the combined charging system (CCS) connector.

Gallery: Wallbox Opens EV Charging Manufacturing Facility In Arlington, TX

12 Photos

While the Hypernova and Quasar 2 are upcoming products for Wallbox, the company is already manufacturing its most prominent product, the Pulsar Plus in Arlington. The Pulsar Plus is one of the most popular level 2 residential and commercial chargers on the market today and it also scored very high in our review last year.

Available in both 40-amp and 48-amp versions, the Pulsar Plus is a wifi-connected smart charger that's packed with features and is currently available for $649.00 and $699.00, respectively.