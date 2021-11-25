Starting in January of 2022, Kampgrounds of America (KOA) will begin installing electric vehicle charging stations at select locations. There are currently 525 locations across the U.S. and Canada, so there's potential to add a lot of charge points to the map, especially in rural locations where there is often a shortage of places to plug in.

The Level 2 charging stations will be produced in partnership with Jamestown Advanced Products, supporting KOA’s goal of promoting sustainable transportation and infrastructure at KOA campgrounds. The pictures provided show a 40-amp WallBox Pulsar Plus hardwired to the new power pole. The pole also incorporates a NEMA 14-50 outlet as well as a 20-amp 120-v outlet, all of which can be used simultaneously.

“KOA is always looking for innovative ways to make our properties more environmentally friendly and reduce our carbon footprint. This amenity is a first-of-its-kind for a campground network, and we could not be more excited to offer EV chargers as an amenity to campground owners and guests alike,” said Toby O’Rourke, president and CEO of Kampgrounds of America. “It’s an important step in promoting sustainability in the outdoor industry and making it easy for electric vehicle owners to enjoy their favorite activities such as camping, road tripping and RVing.”

The power pole is made by Jamestown Advanced Products

From the press release:

According to KOA’s latest research, one in five campers have an EV in their household, compared to 12% of non-campers. The national average for EV ownership is around 7%. KOA is excited to bring this amenity to campers and RVers who own electric vehicles at a higher rate than the national average.

Each EV charging station will allow for added 50, 30, or 20-amp receptacles to make on-site installation a one-stop solution for all power needs. No prior knowledge of EV charging is required for installation, as each unit arrives pre-wired and installs in a similar fashion to standard RV power outlets campground owners are familiar with. Each unit will also include universal access charging plug and twenty-five feet of cable. Registered campers will receive priority access to the charging stations.

The more places to plug in the better

We're happy to see KOA getting onboard the EV train with this program. It makes a lot of sense since the campsites already have the power supply for RVs, why not upgrade and offer power for EV charging as well?

I remember in the early days of EV life, 2009 - 2012, I used to stop at KOA's in New York to charge my EVs in order to make it to Vermont from New Jersey. It was a long wait, as I had to charge at level 2, but if the campgrounds weren't there I couldn't have made the trip. They were the only places offering 240-V 40-amp outlets. Often they would let me charge for free, other times I had to rent a spot for a few hours.

You whippersnappers don't know how good you have it with these newfangled DC fast chargers these days, back in my day...well, you get it. Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!