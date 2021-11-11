Electrify America has just reached the milestone of 200 fast charging stations and over 830 individual chargers in California. The 200th site is a Silicon Valley flagship, located at Westfield Valley Fair in Santa Clara.

It is one of the largest Electrify America stations with 14 ultra-fast chargers rated from 150 to 350 kW (a few MW of total installed capacity) and solar canopies that protect from the elements, reduce electricity draw from the grid and charge the battery energy storage system (ESS).

According to the press release, the battery is also recharged during periods when electricity costs are low to supplement power during high points of consumption, minimizing impact on the electrical grid. The company does not reveal the power and capacity numbers for the solar and ESS installation.

As we can see below, one of the pre-production Ford F-150 Lightning already visited the station:

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Electric Truck charging at Electrify America’s 200th charging station in California located at Westfield Valley Fair shopping center in Santa Clara.

Besides the shopping center, EV driver will have an optional curbside food purchase and delivery from select mall restaurants.

"Focused on delivering the best in customer service, Westfield Valley Fair will be the first Westfield location to offer curbside meals delivered from the mall restaurants to the charging location with the service to be offered across other Westfield locations in the future."

By the end of 2022, Electrify America will install fast charging stations at 17 Westfield locations across seven U.S. states, with a total of more than 100 individual charging stalls.

Anthony Lambkin, senior director of operations at Electrify America said:

“This premier charging station, with one of our largest offerings of chargers and solar canopy technology, is another step in Electrify America’s journey to provide a seamless and innovative EV charging experience for consumers, while also taking measures to reduce the impact on the electrical grid. We are excited to bring this quality charging experience to Westfield customers in the heart of Silicon Valley.”

Shelly Schembre, SVP, Center Management Operations said:

“We are incredibly proud that Electrify America’s largest solar installation to date has found a home at Westfield Valley Fair. This is an incredible milestone for one of the most productive shopping centers in Northern California – which is now among one of the region’s most environmentally-conscious shopping destinations as well.”

Electrify America network

Electrify America currently has more than 670 stations in the U.S. with nearly 2,900 individual DC fast charging stalls.

By the end of 2025, the company would like to expand the network to 1,700 stations and 9,500 individual chargers.