BYD is currently introducing in Europe three all-electric models - the Han, Tang and Atto 3 (in China known as Yuan Plus) - but soon there might be a few more.

According to Pere Brugal, head of sales for BYD in Europe (via Automotive News Europe), next year the lineup might be strengthened by the BYD Seal midsize sedan, which recently entered the Chinese market.

There is no precise date for the BYD Seal launch in Europe, but it would be "possibly next year."

Let's recall that the three first electric cars will be offered by the end of 2022 in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and Germany, France and the UK, as well as in Israel. Italy and Spain will join the party in 2023. The BYD Atto 3 already passed Euro NCAP crash tests with a 5-star rating.

We guess that once the company secures a bridgehead, then the new models will get a green light.

BYD Seal BYD Dolphin

Besides the BYD Seal, the company is also considering the launch of the BYD Dolphin, which is an all-electric hatchback - also a very popular segment in Europe.

Nothing has been decided yet, but that would mean a potential lineup of five models, which is pretty good for a new player.

We guess that BYD will focus only on pure electric cars in Europe, while in China slightly more than half of its sales are plug-in hybrids.

In the long term, a lot depends on BYD's manufacturing capacity. Currently, the company runs at over 200,000 plug-in cars monthly (usually 50/50 BEVs/PHEVs) and continues to ramp up production, although the order backlog is still counted in months. Sending 50,000 or more BEVs to Europe will add a few weeks to wait times in China.

Moreover, Europe is not the only export market unlocked by BYD, as the company is now expanding in basically every direction (maybe besides the US/Canada). On top of that comes contracts for batteries and other EV systems for other manufacturers, including Toyota.