Over the weekend, a Tesla Model X left the road and rolled over many times. The electric crossover was severely damaged, if not, completely destroyed. Thankfully, however, the family of four inside the vehicle on sustained minor injuries.

While much of the media coverage surrounding Tesla's safety is related to the potential for its advanced driver-assist systems to fail and kill people, the US EV maker's cars also continue to keep people safe.

According to an article published by Kanton Aargau, the accident happened on Sunday, October 2, 2022. The crash occurred on the A3 near Möhlin, Switzerland, at 10:45 AM local time.

The family was reportedly heading toward Basel in a Tesla Model X. The EV suddenly veered out of the lane, drove through a fence, and proceeded down an embankment. This resulted in multiple rollovers, which left the Model X destroyed to the point that you may not recognize it.

As the story goes, local police and first responders arrived at the scene to discover a family of four with two young children. The driver was a 47-year-old man, and he was accompanied by his 39-year-old wife and six-and nine-year-old children.

A rescue helicopter was called in to transport the woman and children to the University Hospital in Basel. The man, who had been driving the car, was taken to the Liestal hospital. Based on early reports, all four survived the crash and only sustained minor injuries. The Model X was totaled, and the fence and the area around the crash are also in need of repair.

At this point, the details surrounding are limited. Reports do say that the driver was likely at fault, though there's no explanation. This is likely just to make it clear to the media that this wasn't an accident that was potentially caused by Tesla's Autopilot driver-assistance technology.

This is a developing story. If more details become available, we'll either provide an update to this article or publish another with further information. In the meantime, leave us a comment below.