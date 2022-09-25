Uber has announced that it will remove all ICE vehicles from its fleet by 2030. Dara Khosrowshahi, who replaced founder Travis Kalanick as CEO of Uber in 2017, recently stated the following (via CBS News):

“We have a target to be fully electric in the US, Canada, and Europe."

When quizzed on hybrids, Khosrowshahi stated that he considers them to be in the same category as ICE vehicles and they too will be removed from the Uber fleet by 2030:

“No, if we're doing our job, we're gonna be all-electric.”

Although Uber aims for its entire western fleet to be electric by 2030, Uber wants to be fully electric in London by 2025. Uber is available throughout the UK, however the majority of drivers are located in the capital. Uber recently stated that it was on track to have 10,000 London EV drivers by the end of 2022.

Back in the US, Uber drivers can now avail of a discount rental scheme with Hertz. For example, they can rent a Tesla Model 3 for just $334 per week. That figure is expected to fall lower and lower over time as uptake increases. Uber also now incentivizes drivers with premium electric vehicles, such as the Polestar 2 and Ford Mustang Mach-E. Uber's ‘comfort electric’ drivers earn an extra $1 per trip, capped at $4,000 annually.

Uber recently joined forces with Rivian, Lucid Motors, Tesla, and Arrival to form the Zero Emission Transportation Association. The group is lobbying for 100% EV sales in the US by 2030, a move that would mirror the UK's ban on ICE sales by the date.