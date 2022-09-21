Lectric’s XP 2.0 Electric Folding Bike Offers Affordable No-Frills Mobility

Lectric is a fledgling electric bike company that has been gaining a lot of traction recently. It first entered the scene in 2019 with the LX, and has since garnered a lot of popularity thanks to its affordable, comfortable, and easy to use electric bikes. The newest model to roll out of Lectric’s assembly line is the XP 2.0, an evolution of the popular XP folding bike.

Similar to Lectric’s other e-bikes, the XP 2.0 has accessibility, comfort, and convenience in mind. It retains all the things we love about the XP, such as the folding frame, but with bumped up performance to cover more ground, as well as a few tweaks to make the bike more comfortable and generally more versatile across a variety of terrain. For starters, the XP 2.0 is available in either step-through or step-over frames, and tips the scales at 29 kilograms in either configuration. This means that the XP 2.0 can very easily be lugged around into the subway, in the back of a car, and up and down elevators.

When folded, the XP 2.0 occupies a small footprint measuring 37 x 18 x 28 inches, meaning you could store it under your desk or in the corner of your office with relative ease. The Lectric XP 2.0 rolls on 20-inch tires and even has an adjustable front suspension fork, allowing you to ride in comfort even on less-than-perfect road conditions. Furthermore, Lectric throws in a seven-speed drivetrain allowing you to maximize your pedalling efficiency as you pedal alongside the electric motor.

Speaking of the motor, the XP 2.0 packs a brushless geared rear hub motor with a nominal output of 500 watts and a peak output of 850 watts. It sends power to the ground through five pedal assist levels, as well as a throttle for completely pedal-free riding. When put in the lowest assist setting, the XP 2.0 claims to be able to return a range of around 27 miles on a single charge. Meanwhile, using the throttle alone is said to cover up to 20 miles. Of course, these figures will vary on the terrain, riding style, and elevation gain. Lectric says that charging up the battery can take between four to six hours.

Last but not least, the Lectric XP 2.0 comes with all the bare essentials to serve as your daily commuter, be it day or night. It has built-in LED lights front and rear, and LCD display that shows you all the essential ride data, and some pretty solid underpinnings as we discussed earlier. All the electronic and mechanical components on the XP 2.0 are IP-65 rated, which means they’re water and dust resistant. Perhaps the best part of it all is the fact that Lectric is asking no more than $1,000 for the XP 2.0. Do note, however, that this price will rise as you fit upgrades and accessories onto your two-wheeler.