Aventon is considered by many as one of the early players in the modern electric bicycle segment. With over 200,000 bikes sold since 2011, it goes without saying that the brand knows a thing or two about producing high quality, competitively priced electric two-wheelers. Well, this time around, the company has taken what was good about its Level e-bike, and well, brought it to the next level.

Dubbed the Level.2, the new electric bike features more versatility, bigger power, rugged urban styling, and a budget-friendly price tag. For starters, the Level.2 still features an aluminum frame, but this time packs the ability to mount cargo racks for more adventurous trips off the beaten path. Aventon has also thrown in a bunch of techie goodies designed to improve the overall pedalling experience. The Level.2 now sports a torque sensor on the bottom bracket, making for a more natural pedal feel and a smooth ride.

From a performance standpoint, the Level.2 is pretty impressive as far as commuter bikes are concerned. It’s packing an electric motor with 750 watts of peak power, and thanks to the torque sensor, it’s better able to optimize power output to give you the most range possible. According to Aventon, the Level.2 should be able to crank out 60 miles of range on a single charge—50 percent more than the first generation Level. What’s more is that you can swap out the bike’s battery and carry an extra one with you as you ride, effectively doubling the bike’s range.

Other farkles include an LCD display that shows you all the relevant information about your ride, as well as a five-level assist. On the mechanical side of things, Aventon provides you with an eight-speed drivetrain allowing you to optimize your pedal stroke and speed. Although designed as a commuter bike, the Level.2 shouldn’t be too much of a stranger to off-road terrain thanks to its 65 millimeter front suspension fork. It’s a cheap, entry-level fork, but at least it has lockout functionality allowing you to have a rigid front end on steep climbs and smooth pavement.

Overall, the bike is a little bit on the heavy side, and tips the scales at 24.5 kilograms. It does, however, have a maximum payload capacity of 126 kilograms, which is more than enough to haul you and your gear to your next adventure. As for cost, Aventon is asking $1,950 USD for this two-wheeler, which, when all things considered, is a pretty attractive price tag.