Get Your Groove On With MOD’s New Electric Beach Cruiser

We previously talked about e-bike manufacturer MOD and its retro-inspired Easy SideCar. As it turns out, the brand has a knack for taking nostalgic styling and adapting it to fit modern day preferences. While the Sidecar is perfect for taking you and your friends plus a pet on a relaxing picnic in the countryside, the Groove is perfect for cruising around the neighborhood in groovy, laid-back style.

The MOD Groove takes styling cues from beach cruisers, but charges things up with an electric motor, allowing you to cover greater distances, as well as carry some additional cargo. Described as a “true American icon,” the Groove focuses on comfort and utility, and comes in two flavors—a step-through and step-over frame. Both versions offer a comfortable riding position, with adjustable handlebars making the bike suitable for folks of varying heights. More specifically, MOD says that the Groove is suitable for riders ranging from 5’2” to 6’4” in height.

As for the frame, the Groove incorporates a no-frills 6061 aluminum frame that rolls on 26-inch wheels on either end. MOD has outfitted the Groove with a Mozo suspension fork with 50 millimeters of travel to soak up those bumps and uneven road surfaces. Furthermore, the amount of technology MOD has thrown into the Groove is a sharp contrast to its otherwise vintage appeal. For instance, it gets integrated LED lights, and even a password-protected smart display.

Performance-wise, the Groove packs a punchy 750W hub-mounted motor enabling it to hit a top speed limited to 28 miles per hour. It’s powered by a 48V, 12.6 Ah battery pack that’s claimed to offer a range of up to 45 miles on a single charge. That said, once you’ve covered that much ground, you’ll be faced with a waiting time ranging from three to six hours for the battery to be fully topped up. Retailing for $2,590 USD, the MOD Groove comes in four retro-inspired colorways that nod to the bike’s beach cruiser origins: Salsa Red, Ocean Blue, Charcoal Black, and Army Green.