Rymic’s New Infinity 3 Wants To Make E-Mobility Available To The Masses

Rymic, an electric bike company with headquarters in the U.K. and Hong Kong, set out to develop a commuter bike that was inexpensive, sustainable, and fun to ride. With the Infinity 3, a brand-new electric bike that is not only stylish but also dependable and affordable, it was able to do exactly that.

The design of Infinity 3 is sleek, simple, and beautiful with an emphasis on efficiency and comfort. With a comfortable riding position, it boasts of being designed for riders who take journeys longer than 6 miles, the average one-way commute distance for city-dwellers. The bike has handlebars that are 72 centimeters wide, 700c tires designed for the road to reduce riding fatigue and maximize rolling efficiency, and a basic but dependable 7-speed Shimano shifter. The e-bike weighs only 17 kilos, so lugging it up or down stairs should be an easy task.

Despite not yet disclosing all the specific details regarding the Infinity 3 e-bike, Rymic intends to soon start an Indiegogo campaign for it. What we do know, however, is that the Infinity e-bike is equipped with a 250W Mivice M070 motor and a Mivice S200 torque sensor. The torque sensor allows the motor to provide just the right amount of pedal assistance, minimizing the unsettling feeling of jerkiness, and ultimately providing a more natural pedal feel—a nifty bit of tech for a bike of this price point.

Rymic offers 3 pedal assist modes, allowing riders to fine tune the assist according to their preferences. Furthermore, the downtube-integrated battery is removable, allowing you to charge it either on or off the bike. Rymic says that the Infinity 3 can offer in excess of 50 miles of range on a single charge. Making things even better, you can opt to purchase a smaller backup battery, extending the bike’s range to 62 miles.

Perhaps the best part of it all, especially given the type of riding this bike is suited for, is its price tag. When it launches on Indiegogo, Rymic’s Infinity 3 commuter-focused e-bike will be available for purchase at only $1,000, which is incredible value for money, undercutting the prices of some mid-tier non-electric models.