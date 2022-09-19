MOD’s New Black E-Bike Is Ready To Embark On Adventures Big And Small

I’m almost certain that a large percentage of folks looking to get into e-bikes want their prospective bikes to be rather versatile machines. Now, this is especially true for those looking to integrate the e-bike lifestyle into their day-to-day—meaning their new two-wheeler will be a vehicle for both leisure and utility. Luckily, there are tons of options available in the market, from manufacturers big and small.

MOD Bikes is a company we’ve talked about quite a bit here on InsideEvs. The up and coming e-bike manufacturer always seems to have a take on the recreational and functional aspects of e-biking, with its Easy SideCar being one of its more laidback offerings. This time around, MOD wants to reach out to those with a fondness for going off the beaten path with the Black electric bike. At a glance, you could say that the Black is an electric mountain bike, but it’s designed to do so much more than just ride off-road. Plus, purpose-built eMTBs will surely smoke this thing on the trails.

As such, you could consider the MOD Black as a rugged utilitarian electric bike, thanks to its beefy full-suspension frame and knobby tires. Front suspension duties are also handled by a standard mountain bike fork, and the bike comes to a stop with hydraulic disc brakes from Tektro. Other amenities include an aluminum kickstand, a Selle Royal gel saddle, and even a password-protected display with a USB port to charge your mobile devices.

On the performance side of things, the MOD Black features a mid-drive motor with a nominal output rating of 350W. At full tilt, this mid-drive motor is capable of churning out up to 650W of power and 90 Nm of torque, enabling you to hit an assisted top speed of 28 miles per hour. Meanwhile, the bike’s built-in 48V, 557 Watt-hour battery pack is said to return up to 60 miles of range on a single charge. That said, MOD claims that the battery can take anywhere between three to six hours to fully juice up.

Apart from a rugged and capable all-terrain electric bike, the Black is also ready to serve you as a cargo-hauling machine. MOD has a catalog of aftermarket accessories designed to elevate the Black’s utility even further. However, you can surely expect its $3,490 starting price to get way higher as you slap on more and more accessories.